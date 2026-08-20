Sandra Felis, Kyumbe Munguti lead star-studded field in Belgut Half Marathon

Audio By Vocalize

Athletes line up before the 2025 Belgut Half Marathon race in Kericho County. [Courtesy]

Over 5,000 runners are set to battle for glory in the 2026 edition of the Belgut Half Marathon in Kericho County on August 23.

The race promises not only fast times and fierce competition, but also a lasting impact on the lives of children in need.

The race which is the brainchild of Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech, combines elite athletics with a noble cause, raising funds for bursaries and educational scholarships for bright, needy, orphaned and vulnerable students.

The 21km race carries a top prize of Sh500,000, with cash awards extending to the 10th position in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Participants will compete in three categories: the 21km half marathon, 10km race and 5km community fun run.

Koech, an athletic enthusiast and the event’s patron, said beyond the competition, the Belgut Half Marathon is designed to use the power of athletics to transform lives through education.

"Set in the highlands of Kericho County, Belgut Constituency is home to some of the most beautiful tea plantations in the world. The rolling green hills and crisp mountain air make it a perfect setting for a world-class marathon,” said Koech.

"It is more than a run, it is a movement to support needy, orphaned and vulnerable children through education at the Starehe Boys’ and Girls’ Centre and across the constituency.”

In the 10km category, the winner taking home Sh100,000, while the second- and third-place finishers will receive Sh75,000 and Sh50,000, respectively.

Big names including Sandra Felis Chebet, Diana Chekemoi, Miriam Chebet, Edwin Bett, Leonard Barsoton and Kyumbe Munguti have registered to compete.

The 2025 edition was won by Nicholas Kimeli, who claimed the men’s 21km title ahead of Justus Kiprop of Iten, with Wesley Yego finishing third. Aisha Cheptengeny emerged victorious in the women race.

This year’s event is set to receive an added boost with the expected presence guests of some of Kenya’s biggest athletics names, including Faith Kipyegon, Eliud Kipchoge, Sheila Chepkurui, Timothy Cheruiyot,

Mercy Cherono and Ferguson Rotich, among others.