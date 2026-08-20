Amonde: Why I am not going to fight for my position at Shujaa

Audio By Vocalize

Coach Andrew Amonde on duty with Shujaa. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

KCB Rugby coach Andrew Amonde is ready to put his recent Shujaa exit behind him and give the bankers his full attention as they continue their push for National Sevens Circuit success.

Amonde was recently dropped from the Kenya Sevens technical team after the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) terminated his contract through a revocation letter dated August 9.

The Union cited a contractual clause that prevents national team coaches from holding similar coaching positions at club level. Amonde had been serving as a strength and conditioning coach in the Shujaa setup alongside head coach Kevin Wambua and assistant coach Louis Kisia.

His departure came at a difficult time, with Amonde having recently attained his World Rugby Level II coaching certification. The former Shujaa captain had also spent more than 15 years playing the game before moving into coaching.

Despite his disappointment, Amonde said he would now concentrate on KCB and use the extra time to help the club grow.

"I just got that news recently. It’s unfortunate. I will not be part of Kenya Sevens after parting ways with the Union. Now my focus is with the team, KCB, and giving them full attention to see how much we can grow,” Amonde said.

The former Kenya international was also unwilling to enter into a public dispute with KRU over the circumstances surrounding his dismissal.

Asked whether he believed the process was legal, Amonde chose to focus on the sport rather than take the matter to court.

"Whether it was legal or illegal, rugby is a sport played on the field and not in the courts. It’s not something that’s in my DNA,” he said.

Amonde’s exit means he can now concentrate fully on his responsibilities at KCB, where he has been involved in both the 15s and sevens teams.

He admitted that combining his club duties with his national team responsibilities had not been easy, especially given the demands of coaching two different versions of the game.

"Coaching KCB is not easy either, especially with 15s and 7s. Having that free time with KCB will enable me to focus,” he added.

The timing could work in KCB’s favour. The bankers have bounced back strongly in the National Sevens Circuit after a disappointing showing at the Dala Sevens.

KCB reclaimed the top position in the standings after the Kabeberi Sevens, where they successfully defended their title by beating Strathmore Leos 14-12 in the final.

The victory gave KCB 22 points from the Nairobi tournament and lifted their overall tally to 57 points after three legs. They are six points ahead of rivals Kabras Sugar, who have 51 points.

Amonde will now turn his attention to the remaining legs of the circuit as KCB seek to maintain their challenge for a third consecutive overall title.

The coach said the Shujaa decision had saddened him, particularly after spending two years working within the national team setup, but he was grateful for the support he had received from friends and partners.

He also made it clear that his relationship with the national team had not completely ended.

Amonde, who was part of the Shujaa setup for two years, said he would still be willing to offer his experience if Kenya Sevens needed him in the future.

"I’m still part of Kenya Sevens. If my input is required, I will be able to chip in,” he said.

For now, however, the focus is firmly on KCB. Amonde believes having more time with the club will allow him to work closely with his players, improve their performances and build on their successful Kabeberi campaign.

His immediate challenge will be the Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa, where KCB headline Pool B alongside Blak Blad, Kisumu RFC and Uganda 7s.

After that, he will turn his attention to steering the bankers in the Kenya Cup where they will seek to end Kabras Sugar five-year consecutive title dominance.