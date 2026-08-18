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Networks Open set for second season with Sh600,000 prize pool

By David Njaaga | Aug. 18, 2026
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Players in action during a previous padel tournament at Networks Padel Village, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

More than Sh600,000 will be up for grabs when Networks Padel Village hosts the second edition of its Networks Open padel tournament from August 25 to 30.

The six-day competition at Village Market in Nairobi will bring together players from beginner to elite levels across nine categories.

The Networks Open is a club tournament that gives padel players an opportunity to compete against others at similar skill levels. It includes categories based on player ability, allowing both new and experienced players to take part in organised competition.

The tournament will include the Top Kenya 4.5+ category, which will feature some of the country’s highest-ranked players.

“Networks Open has quickly established itself as one of the country’s signature padel tournaments,” said Sylvia Mugweru, Club Manager at Networks Padel Village. “Season 2 is bigger, more competitive and designed to continue growing the sport while delivering an exceptional experience for players and spectators alike.”

The tournament follows the Carrefour Open held at Networks Padel Village in June, which attracted more than 250 athletes across nine categories.

Organisers will use Playtomic ratings to place players in categories and promote balanced competition. The tournament committee can recommend category changes where necessary.

Weekday matches will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., while weekend matches will run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Registration costs Sh8,000 per team or Sh4,000 per player.

Networks Padel Village has six covered courts and hosts coaching, leagues, tournaments and community events as padel continues to gain a competitive following in Kenya.

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Related Topics

Networks Open Networks Padel Village Padel Tournament Kenya Padel
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