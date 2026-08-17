Kenyan girls and boys chase second volleyball wins

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Kesogon Girls School and Soweto Academy compete for girls\' national volleyball title. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former East Africa girls’ volleyball champions Kesogon Mixed Senior School will return to action today as the 2026 regional games enter day four here in Morogoro, Tanzania.

Kesogon, who are looking to recapture the title they lost in 2024, and St Martha’s Mwitoti will be looking to remain standing on the Morogoro Teachers Training College grounds that have proved slippery for their compatriots. The going has been tough for national boys' champions Chesamisi and Soweto Academy, whose campaigns now hang in the balance, whereas Matiliku Boys have already exited the race after suffering three straight defeats.

Kesogon, who won their opening Group A match against Tanzania’s Lumala Secondary School in straight sets, will today tackle another home team, Mengele, with a victory moving them closer to the knockouts.

Mwitoti will also be chasing their second win when they play Uganda’s Bukedea Comprehensive in Group B. Soweto Academy, who have lost their first two games to Mwitoti and Bukedea, will be out for a first win when they play Tanzania’s Mwanhuzi.

Yesterday, Chesamisi were edged out 3-2 (20-25, 25-18, 19-25, 25-22, 14-16) by Rwanda’s Nyanza Technical Secondary School, whereas Matiliku went down in straight sets of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-17 to Bukedea Comprehensive School.

In basketball, national holders Butere Girls will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat to Orkeeswa of Tanzania when they face off with St Noa Girls from Uganda in Group B. Kaya Tiwi, on the other hand renew the rivalry with Ugandan powerhouse St Mary’s Kitende in their second Group A encounter.

In the boys’ title chase, national champions Friends School Kamusinga will tackle Tanzania’s St Jude in a hunt for their second Group B win.

Victory for Kamusinga will see them seal a last-four slot thanks to their first win against another home side, Juhudi.