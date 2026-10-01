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Police arrest alleged illicit brew distributor after three deaths in Kitengela

By Peterson Githaiga | Oct. 1, 2026
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Police in Kitengela, Kajiado County, have arrested a man they suspect of distributing illicit brew linked to the deaths of three people in the area.

The suspect, identified as Elius Omodi alias Omosh, was arrested at his home in Noonkopir village on the outskirts of Kitengela town during an intensified crackdown on illegal alcohol and narcotics.

Isinya Sub-County Police Commander Simon Lakitali said the suspect would be arraigned in court to face charges related to the distribution of illegal alcoholic substances.

“We are happy to report that we have arrested the suspect believed to be a notorious illicit brew distributor. This is a big breakthrough in the fight against illegal brew in this county,” Lakitali said.

The police boss said officers would not relent in the crackdown, urging residents to provide information on people involved in the manufacture and distribution of illicit alcohol.

The arrest comes days after at least three people died and two others were reportedly left fighting for their lives after allegedly consuming illicit alcohol in the Migingo area of Kitengela.

The victims are said to have consumed the brew on the evening of September 21, 2026, prompting residents to demand urgent action against suspected illegal alcohol outlets.

Among those who died was James Maina Nguru, 40, a mason and father of three.

His widow, Christine Mukeira, said Nguru returned home at around 8pm after drinking with friends and complained of severe stomach pain.

“He came home complaining of stomach pain after drinking with his friends. He had developed a habit of drinking after work and had become dependent on alcohol,” Mukeira said.

The police operation also netted six women, who were arrested after officers allegedly recovered more than 100 litres of illicit brew.

The arrests form part of a wider multi-agency operation targeting illegal alcohol and narcotics in the fast-growing Kitengela area.

In a separate operation, police arrested another suspect and recovered 3.8 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis sativa, with an estimated street value of Sh114,000, along the Nairobi-Namanga Highway.

The suspect was intercepted at Mungai area at about 4.30pm, according to police.

Lakitali said the seizure was part of intensified efforts to disrupt the transportation and distribution of narcotics along the busy highway.

“We intercepted the suspect at Mungai area along the Nairobi-Namanga Highway, where 3.8 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis sativa, with a street value of Sh114,000, was recovered,” he said. The arrest came a day after police arrested Simon Omuha along Baraka Road, allegedly in possession of 2.1 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis sativa.

Omuha was subsequently arraigned at the Kajiado Law Courts, where he was denied bond, according to police.

“On the previous day, one Simon Omuha was arrested along Baraka Road in possession of 2.1 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis sativa. He was subsequently arraigned before Kajiado Law Courts and was not granted bond,” police said.

Police have warned individuals involved in the manufacture, distribution and trafficking of illicit alcohol and narcotics that they will face legal action.

The latest arrests have intensified scrutiny of the illicit alcohol and drug trade in Kajiado, with authorities calling on residents to share information that could help officers identify suspected dealers and distribution networks.

The suspects will face charges relating to the alleged distribution of illicit alcohol and possession or trafficking of narcotic substances.

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Related Topics

Kitengela Police Station Illicit Brew Illicit Alcohol
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