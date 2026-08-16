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At last, Cruiser Control romped into the Plate finals after dispatching Kentuna in the semi-finals in the second division of Mug of Mugs Cup at Northern Kenya Polo Club, Timau, on Saturday.

The team of Gideon Moi, Kimoi Moi, Sacha Camm and Robert Daniel improved on their performance after a bad start on the first day of the senior tournament.

They will face Furious Five in the Plate finals in what’s expected to be a tough match today.

On their way to the finals, Furious Five had eliminated Wild and Farmhouse in another semifinal match.

As a result of the loss, Wild and Farmhouse dropped to the Stonewigg Bowl competition.

The two Plate finalists had a bad start in the Main Cup–Mug of Mugs Cup on the opening day to drop to the second competition yesterday.

Cruiser Control narrowly lost 4-3.5 to Tack Rack in their opening match, and the sudden improvement is as a result of Kimoi and Gideon’s top form for the last six weeks.

In the Stonewigg Bowl, the third division of the tournament, JW Seagon takes on Wild and Farmhouse in the finals this afternoon.

Both teams lost in their semi-final matches of the second division event to be dropped to the third-tier competition.

JW Seagon had earlier beaten Knight rank in the semifinals on their way to the top as Wild and Farm House dropped after her loss against Furiuous Five in the Plate semifinals.

In the Mug of Mugs final, Sosian Spatchcocks face Samurai team led by Raph Nzomo and Rich Stonewigg.

In the semi-finals, Samural defeated Tack Rack as Sosian Spatchcpoks eliminated Hits and Miss.

In their opening match, Samurai secured a 2.5-2 victory over Furious Five in an evenly contested match, a development that boosted their chances to the top.

Therefore, Hits and Miss dropped to the Stichbury Shield, where they face Tack Rack in the final.

And in the Wooden Spoon, Knight Frank and Kentuna meet in the final.