Will champions Kisii School survive East Africa's ultimate battle?

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Kisii High School’s Royal Shikanga is challenged by Benjamin Eceru and Joseph Otieno of Upper Hill School in Term 1 national games, in Kisumu. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

History is a notoriously heavy burden in schools’ sports where defending a title is a feat that more often than not borders on the impossible.

Year in, year out, champions have crumbled under the heavy weight of the crown, broken by the sheer attrition of the tournament. Reigning East Africa rugby 15s champions Kisii School have their work cut out as they go into this year’s Federation of East Africa Schools Sports Association (FEASSA) games that begin on Friday in Morogoro, Tanzania, to protect their throne.

Competing in a ruthless round-robin format where every single try, conversion, penalty kick, move and decision counts like gold, there will be no second chances and zero room for error. Their past glory will count for nothing, because to defend their title, they must conquer a formidable lineup of regional heavy weights, old rivals and underdogs hungry for the crown.

While securing the title last year was an epic achievement, defending it against opponents gunning for their scalp will be their real test. Unlike knockout stages where a temporary lapse can be salvaged, the round-robin format demands relentless consistency. Every duel is a heavyweight bout as teams seek to secure not just victory but bonus points that would put them above the opponents.

For Kisii School coach Edwin Morara, this year’s contest is the ultimate stress test of their depth, discipline and tactical adaptability.

“We have a very tough task because every team is coming to dethrone us. We are well prepared for the challenge because after the nationals we went back and analysed our performance. We looked at our errors and areas we needed to strengthen and we have worked tirelessly to correct our mistakes and I believe that we are stronger and ready to defend our title,” Morara said.

For a second year in a row, Kisii School settled for national silver after losing in the final. They were defeated 15-8 by Upper Hill. Morara said that they lost at the nationals because some of the players were unfit but now the entire squad is in impeccable form.

“Some of my players struggled in Kisumu due to unfitness but they are in great form due to a robust strength and conditioning programme we put them on. Additionally, each player has a clear role which they are set to execute properly. We will achieve our objectives in Tanzania.”

Looming large on the 2026 lineup are former East Africa champions Upper Hill, Namilyango College and St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) who are all looking to restore their lost glory. Upper Hill will be looking to extend their good run against Kisii School and snatch the title. Their Nyanza rivals St Mary’s Yala are also in the mix as they chase their maiden East Africa gong. The Kenyans will be out to ensure that the trophy returns home.

However, they will have to be at their best against Uganda’s rugby royalty in Namilyango and SMACK as well as Jinja Secondary School who will be on a mission to recapture the title last won by SMACK in 2023.

To compound the pressure, hosts Tanzania have also thrown in their spanner into the works. Elerai Secondary School enters the tournament as the ultimate dark horse. Buoyed by home support and eager to upset the traditional rugby order, Elerai adds an unpredictable element to an already explosive mix.

Meanwhile, three schools will compete in the inaugural East Africa girls’ rugby 15s contest. Kinale Girls Senior School and St Joseph’s Girls Senior School Kitale will battle it out with Tanzania’s Murongoine Secondary School for the title. St Joseph’s will be looking to write history as the first side to win the rugby 15s just as they did when sevens was introduced in 2024.