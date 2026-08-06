Salah completes move to Turkey's Trabzonspor

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Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah at Trabzon Airport to complete his transfer to Trabzonspor Football Club. [Nurgul Gunaydin, AFP]

Former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah on Thursday signed a two-year contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor after leaving the Premier League giants at the end of his contract.

The 34-year-old Egyptian international reached "a two-year agreement" with the club on the Black Sea coast who will compete in the Europa League play-off round at the end of August.

The second-highest-paid player in the Premier League last season, Salah will earn 17 million euros ($19.6 million) per season in addition to bonuses, a record for the Turkish league, his new club said.

Salah will also receive a 20 percent share of revenue from sales of jerseys and merchandise bearing his name.

The Egypt captain was welcomed as a hero by thousands of fans in the northeastern city of Trabzon and is set to take part in a signing ceremony with supporters at Trabzonspor's stadium later Thursday.

"I am really happy... and looking forward to training with the team. Everywhere I go I always win or try to win something. Hopefully we can do something in the league and in Europe as well," Salah, who will wear the number 10 shirt, said on Wednesday.

Salah has previously played in Egypt, Switzerland, Italy, and England.

Salah netted 257 goals for Liverpool in 442 appearances in all competitions during his nine-year spell, making him the third top goalscorer in the club's history, winning two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

He also scored 193 Premier League goals, 191 of them for the Reds, putting him fourth in the all-time list behind English trio Alan Shearer, Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney.

Salah was far from his best in a struggling Liverpool team last term, scoring only seven times in the league but that did not diminish his popularity.

He last played at the World Cup, helping Egypt reach the last 16 for the first time since 1934 before they blew a two-goal lead to suffer an agonising loss to eventual runners-up Argentina.

Salah had also been linked with Trabzonspor's Super Lig rivals Besiktas.

Trabzonspor finished third in the Turkish top flight last season, nine points clear of Besiktas, to qualify for the Europa League play-off round.

Salah has scored 66 goals in 119 international appearances for Egypt and is one of the most successful African players in history.