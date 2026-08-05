Why Kenya captain Gondaria has reason to be hopeful after series against Bahrain

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Kenya national cricket team captain Dhiren Gondaria in action against Bahrain at Nairobi Gymkhana Club. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya national cricket team captain Dhiren Gondaria says the Men’s T20 International and 50 Overs Bilateral Series between Kenya and Bahrain that concluded at the Nairobi Gymkhana on Wednesday was a golden opportunity to take the country back to world cricket.

The skipper narrated how it has been a grueling 18 months journey without the national team engaging in any matches of such caliber.

Against Bahrain, Gondaria fired 73 runs off 49 balls in the opening T20 International fixture before hiiting 23 runs off 12 balls in the second game.

"It’s been a while since we had a quality international fixture. So, we appreciate this battle with Bahrain. We have learnt a lot. It has taught us areas to tighten ahead of forthcoming tournaments.

"We also used the opportunity to introduce three new inclusions in the national team to international contests,” Gondaria told Standard Sports.

"This series has not only helped us to be active ahead of the forthcoming Challenge League in Qatar, but it has also motivated us to dream big- of qualifying for the T20 World Cup to be hosted in New Zealand and Australia in 2028,” he said.

On areas of improvement from the series, Gondaria is of the opinion that the national team should perfect its batting department, an area that saw Kenya fall to Bahrain with 15 runs in the opening T20 fixture before the hosts got their groove back in the second game.

"Bowling and variations were our strength, they got us back on track to win the rest of the fixtures,” he said.

The captain has hailed the newly elected Cricket Kenya office saying the board is working round the clock to meet expectations of players and clubs.

"They (office) are up to the task. They fully back us up. For example, just over a month in office and we are already engaging with a country like Bahrain in an international outing.

"As players, we are also doing our part to give the office value for their support. We hope that this mutual relationship will take the country back to world cricket, the way it used to be,” Gondaria said.

Concerning his good run in the tournament, the captain said his secret was piling pressure on the opponents’ bowlers so they could make mistakes which he would definitely capitalise on.

About his captaining the national team, Gondaria termed it a such a great pleasure and a huge honour that rests on his shoulders, especially knowing that the hopes of over 50 million Kenyans depend on his stewardship.

His greatest wish as a skipper is to see that the current budding squad make it through to the men’s T20 World Cup to be staged in two years time in Australia and New Zealand.

Concerning the new inclusion in the squad, Gondaria believes the players have given a good account of themselves, assuring that they are the next big things for Kenya’s cricket.