PSC warns over rising mental health crisis among public servants

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PSC Commissioner Boya Mulu says that the government has strengthened counselling services. [File, Standard]

Mental health remains one of the biggest challenges facing Kenya's public service, with the Public Service Commission (PSC) citing depression, substance abuse, domestic conflicts and financial difficulties as the issues affecting the well-being of civil servants.

The commission said the growing mental health burden has not only affected employees but has also had a direct impact on service delivery across government institutions.

PSC noted that uniformed officers remain among the most affected, with an increase in suicide-related deaths and murder-suicide cases raising concern.

Firearms, on the other hand, have been the most commonly used method in cases involving security officers, while other civil servants have reportedly taken their lives using ropes and pesticides.

Speaking during an engagement with directors of human resource management from various government departments at Lake Naivasha Resort, PSC Commissioner Boya Mulu acknowledged the rise in mental health cases among public servants.

He said that the government had strengthened counselling services across state agencies to ensure affected officers receive professional support.

“And the issues of mental health we talk about are a serious concern and the commission takes it very seriously. We have a whole department of guidance and counselling which offers that service across all departments,” he added.

Mulu explained that mental health challenges often extend beyond the workplace, underscoring the need for employers to create supportive working environments where officers can easily access counselling and psychosocial services before their situations worsen.

"People have issues and sometimes it's not usually work-related. It could be domestic issues but since you work with these individuals at the workplace and you see someone has indications or parameters that can tell you this person needs mental health support, they are always assisted. They have counsellors who are properly regulated and licensed," he said,

The commissioner dismissed concerns that the public service was facing a crisis due to an ageing workforce, noting that recruitment at entry level had ensured a healthy balance between experienced and younger officers.

"Our average age is around 40, so it's not that bad and government has been recruiting at entry level. So with time it will reach equilibrium. Obviously it cannot always be a younger workforce alone because even the young ones will age as time goes. What is important is do you always have the pipeline of young people with the right skills at the bottom as they take over from leaders. But we don't have a crisis of old people at the moment," he said.

The commission reiterated that promotions within the public service would continue to be based on merit, competencies and the availability of vacant positions.

Commissioner Francis Owino said delayed promotions often point to administrative inefficiencies but emphasized that promotions cannot be effected where there are no available vacancies.

"Delayed promotion is basically an inefficiency; somebody is not doing his or her job. But promotions are also pegged on availability of vacancies. You cannot promote somebody where there are no vacancies," said Owino.

The commissioners further called for the promotion of national values and principles of public service, saying they remain central to the government's ongoing reform agenda aimed at improving efficiency, accountability and ethical conduct.

The awareness campaigns, they said, are intended to revamp and realign the public service while fostering patriotism, good governance and better service delivery to Kenyans.