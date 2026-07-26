Kenya A and Zimbabwe collide in an epic encounter

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Kenya’s Kimoi Moi in action against Tarra Agility players during Fawcus Cup match at Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil on July 25, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Kenya A against Zimbabwe are set for an epic Six-Goal-International match at Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil on Sunday.

This was after the Zimbabweans lost their second match against Kenya B, a second-string national side.

Kenya A defeated Kenya C (Tarra Agility) 5-2.5, while the Zimbabweans lost 4.5-4 to Kenya B (Sanlam).

As the Zimbabweans lost it, Kenya A won their second match against Kenya C.

Kenya A team of Kimoi Moi (2), Geoff Morley (2), Cheza Millar (1) and Lochie Stichbury (1) convincingly defeated Kenya C 5-2.5.

Kimoi scored a hat-trick with Morley and Cheza sharing the other two goals.

Kimoi said they have had their chemistry working well for the last two days having won their first match against Kenya B on Friday ahead of yesterday’s tie against Kenya C (Tarra Agility).

Coming from a long lay-off, Izzy Voorspuy scored a double for Kenya C.

Tarra Agility consisted of Izzy Voorspuy, Sacha Gross, Nick Millar and Rowena Stichbury.

Asked how they could overcome the Zimbabweans this afternoon, Kimoi said: “We’ll first put pressure on them in the early minutes of the match as we try to score as many goals as possible to put them on their own defence.”

Cheza Millar expressed confidence in beating the Zimbabweans.

“I can confidently state that we’ll beat them, having had long hours of rigorous training here (Gilgil),” he said.

In their second match, the Zimbabwean team of Chris Atchison, Murray Wholer, Ross Stodart and Matthews Moxon were beaten 4-4.5 by Kenya B. Kenya B (Sanlam) team consisted of Harry Stichbury, Aisha Gross, Nick Barlow and Lochy Murray.