Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenya A and Zimbabwe collide in an epic encounter

By Ben Ahenda | Jul. 26, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya’s Kimoi Moi in action against Tarra Agility players during Fawcus Cup match at Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil on July 25, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Kenya A against Zimbabwe are set for an epic Six-Goal-International match at Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil on Sunday.

This was after the Zimbabweans lost their second match against Kenya B, a second-string national side.

Kenya A defeated Kenya C (Tarra Agility) 5-2.5, while the Zimbabweans lost 4.5-4 to Kenya B (Sanlam).

As the Zimbabweans lost it, Kenya A won their second match against Kenya C.

Kenya A team of Kimoi Moi (2), Geoff Morley (2), Cheza Millar (1) and Lochie Stichbury (1) convincingly defeated Kenya C 5-2.5.

Kimoi scored a hat-trick with Morley and Cheza sharing the other two goals.

Kimoi said they have had their chemistry working well for the last two days having won their first match against Kenya B on Friday ahead of yesterday’s tie against Kenya C (Tarra Agility).

Coming from a long lay-off, Izzy Voorspuy scored a double for Kenya C.

Tarra Agility consisted of Izzy Voorspuy, Sacha Gross, Nick Millar and Rowena Stichbury.

Asked how they could overcome the Zimbabweans this afternoon, Kimoi said: “We’ll first put pressure on them in the early minutes of the match as we try to score as many goals as possible to put them on their own defence.”

Cheza Millar expressed confidence in beating the Zimbabweans.

“I can confidently state that we’ll beat them, having had long hours of rigorous training here (Gilgil),” he said.

In their second match, the Zimbabwean team of Chris Atchison, Murray Wholer, Ross Stodart and Matthews Moxon were beaten 4-4.5 by Kenya B. Kenya B (Sanlam) team consisted of Harry Stichbury, Aisha Gross, Nick Barlow and Lochy Murray.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kenya A And Zimbabwe Manyatta Polo Club Kimoi Moi Fawcus Cup Match
.

Latest Stories

Shadow of impunity: How decades of alleged atrocities by British soldiers in Kenya finally led to BATUK 's ouster
Shadow of impunity: How decades of alleged atrocities by British soldiers in Kenya finally led to BATUK 's ouster
Rift Valley
By Jacinta Mutura
32 mins ago
The Renaissance: Rise of Sifuna
Politics
By Standard Team
32 mins ago
The hurricane: How Sifuna's wave is rewriting Mulembe politics
Western
By Brian Kisanji
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The Renaissance: Rise of Sifuna
By Standard Team 32 mins ago
The Renaissance: Rise of Sifuna
The hurricane: How Sifuna's wave is rewriting Mulembe politics
By Brian Kisanji 32 mins ago
The hurricane: How Sifuna's wave is rewriting Mulembe politics
Kalonzo's missing rallies: As Sifuna takes the political stage, where is the Wiper leader?
By Noel Nabiswa 32 mins ago
Kalonzo's missing rallies: As Sifuna takes the political stage, where is the Wiper leader?
Rattled President Ruto hits back at opposition
By Mary Imenza 32 mins ago
Rattled President Ruto hits back at opposition
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved