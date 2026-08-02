Ruto hails Team Kenya after 12-Medal Commonwealth Games haul

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Faith Cherotich.[Courtesy]

President William Ruto has congratulated Team Kenya for its impressive performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, where the country finished 12th overall with a total of 12 medals.

Kenya's medal haul comprised three gold, four silver and five bronze medals, with the Head of State saying the team had once again demonstrated the country's sporting excellence on the global stage.

"We are proud of Team Kenya for an outstanding performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland," President Ruto said in a congratulatory message.

The President paid special tribute to the country's gold medallists: Edmund Serem, who won the men's 3,000m steeplechase, Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang, who claimed the men's 5,000m title, and Faith Cherotich, who triumphed in the women's 3,000m steeplechase.

He also commended the silver medallists, including Stephen Ndangiri Kihu (10,000m walk), Simon Kiprop Koech (3,000m steeplechase), Diana Wanza (10,000m) and Lilian Odira (800m).

Ruto further applauded the bronze medal winners: Leonard Kipkemoi Bett (3,000m steeplechase), Wyclife Kinyamal (800m), Timothy Cheruiyot (One Mile), Irene Jepkemboi (Javelin) and Joshua Amunga Mboya (60kg weightlifting).

At the same time, Ruto said the athletes had made the nation proud, describing their achievements as a reflection of Kenya's enduring strength in international athletics and other sporting disciplines.