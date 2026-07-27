Pipeline raid KCB Bank to seize Kenya Cup gong

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Kenya Pipeline’s Zeddy Cheruto (centre) fights it out with Malyne Tata and Belinda Barasa of KCB yesterday at Kasarani Gymnasium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

It was double delight for Kenya Pipeline as they beat rivals KCB Bank 3-2 to lift the 2026 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Women’s Kenya Cup trophy at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

Having already defended their Women’s National League crown, the Oilers went into the clash with one mission: beat KCB, secure the Kenya Cup and end the 2025-2026 season in style.

The bankers, who were looking to firm their grip on their trophy after failing to reclaim the league gong, had a solid start as they grabbed the first set 25-21.

Nonetheless, the oil merchants found their footing to dominate the second and third sets thanks to impressive shows by Veronicah Adhiambo and team captain Gladys Ekaru.

They totally outplayed KCB in all departments to draw level 25-12 before winning the third set 25-21 and taking a 2-1 advantage.

They fought tooth and nail in the fourth set to stage a comeback and salvage their campaign. Their resilience saw them delay Pipeline’s victory after snatching the fourth set 25-23.

Reigning Men’s National League champions Kenya Ports (KPA) ended their season with bronze after edging out Kenya Prisons 3-2 in a tightly contested third-place play-off duel.

After dropping the first set 25-23 to the warders, the dockers recovered to win the second and third sets 25-22 and 26-24 for a 2-1 lead. However, a lapse in concentration in the fourth set saw Prisons snatch it 25-14 to draw level and set the stage for the decisive fifth set.

Keen to wind up the season on a podium, KPA remained steady in the fifth set, ensuring they secured points to remain in the lead.

They were the first to hit the eight-point mark as the warders trailed them by three points at the change of sides. They maintained the momentum to seal a 15-11 victory, as the warders settled for fourth place. KPA’s Marino Oboke bagged the player of the match award.

Last season’s league silver medallists, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), served another cup of heartbreak to the prisons' offers after beating the women’s side to deny them the bronze medal.

Determined not to end the season empty-handed after finishing fourth in the league, the sleuths fought gallantly to win the first two sets 25-22 and 25-23. Even so, the wardresses recovered to take the third and fourth 25-9 and 26-24.

The tie-breaker was fiercely contested, but it was the Patrick Sang-coached DCI that held its nerve to win 19-17 and complete the podium. Daisy Letting was recognised for her outstanding performance.