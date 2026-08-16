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Three arrested over murder of two students

By Nikko Tanui | Aug. 16, 2026
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Police in Soin, Kericho County, have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of two secondary school students whose bodies were found in a sugarcane plantation.

Soin OCPD Lawrence Kasini said one of the suspects was arrested at Kapspit Trading Centre, while two were nabbed at Kipsitet Trading Centre as detectives pursue leads into the killings.

The bodies of Victor Kipkoech Bett, 18, and Patricia Chepkoech, 16, were discovered in a sugarcane plantation in Kong’eren Location after residents reported a foul smell coming from the area.

Kasini said police were alerted by area chief Jonah Cheruiyot about the foul smell from a sugarcane plantation about 15 kilometres south of Kipsitet Police Station.

“Police officers rushed to the scene and found the bodies of the two students. We have since arrested three suspects as investigations continue,” he said.

The late Bett was a Form Four student at Mosisa Secondary School in Kisii County, while the late Chepkoech was a Form Three student at Lelu Secondary School in Kipkelion.

According to the police report, the two bodies had visible injuries on the back, neck, hands and head.

Their clothes were allegedly torn and used to tie their hands, while signs of a struggle were visible at the scene.

“The bodies had multiple injuries and there were clear signs of a struggle. Their clothes had been torn into strips and used to tie their hands,” Kasini said.

Police believe the two knew each other and were suspected to be in a relationship.

However, investigators have not established the motive for the killings.

“We have not established the motive behind the killings. We are pursuing several leads and questioning the suspects to establish what happened,” Kasini said.

The scene was processed by Crime Scene Investigation officers from Kericho before the bodies were removed to Sigowet Hospital mortuary pending post-mortem examination.

Kasini said detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Soin have taken over the investigation and were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.“We are conducting investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The suspects are helping us in pursuing the leads we have so far,” Kasini said.

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Related Topics

Soin Students Murder Soin OCPD Lawrence Kasini Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mosisa Secondary School
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