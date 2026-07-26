Kabras, Quins and KCB storm into Prinsloo Sevens quarters

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KCB RFC and NYS Spades players in action during a Prinsloo Sevens match, the first leg of the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit, at Nakuru Athletic Club on July 25, 2026. [Jimmy Mburu, Standard]

Strathmore Leos started their Prinsloo Sevens title defence on a losing note after falling 19-14 to Masinde Muliro University (MMUST) at Nakuru Athletic Club on Saturday.

Leos then bounced back to hammer Kisumu RFC 36-0 in their second Group B match with their qualification to the knockout stages of the first leg of the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit hanging in the balance.

In other matches in the same group, Daystar Falcons licked Kisumu RFC 41-0 to increase their chances of getting to the quarter-finals.

In their second match, MMUST defeated Daystar University Falcons 10-7 from two unconverted penalties to cruise to the knockout stages of the Main Cup. Leos were due to face off with Falcons last evening.

Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar also cruised to the quarter-finals from their two Group A wins against Mwamba and Embu RFC.

The millers overcame Mwamba 26-12 and thereafter demolished Embu RFC 47-0 to earn their ticket to the knock-outs with a match to go against Kenya Harlequin.

In their first match, Harlequin secured a 26-7 win over Embu RFC and thereafter saw off Mwamba 10-5 to join Kabras in the knockouts with a match in hand.

Hosts Nakuru RFC started off on a mixed note in Group D, winning and losing one match

First, Wanyore suffered a 12-7 loss against Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad before bouncing back to beat Impala 25-5.

Nakuru’s quarter-final hopes depended on their match against Menengai Oilers that was due to be played last evening.

On their part, Oilers dismissed Impala 24-0 in their opening match.

In Pool C, overall circuit champions KCB easily progressed to the quarters following their two victories against Nondescripts and NYS Spades.

The bankers walloped Nondescripts 29-12, followed by a 14-0 win over NYS Spades.

Catholic University Monks started off their campaign with a 12-5 win over NYS Spades before falling 10-17 to Nondescripts.

In the ladies’ Division One category, Mwamba demolished hosts Nakuru 53-0 before blasting Mwamba 31-5 in their round-robin matches.