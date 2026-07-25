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Gor Mahia thrash APR 5-0 to kick off Cecafa Kagame Cup with a bang

By Washington Onyango | Jul. 25, 2026
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Gor Mahia's Enock Morrison and Boniface Muchiri of Ulinzi amidst Spoprtpesa Premier League at Kasarani.[File-Standard]

Gor Mahia made a dream start to their 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup campaign after crushing hosts APR FC 5-0 in their opening Group A match played on Friday evening at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda.

The FKF Premier League champions weathered early pressure before taking complete control of the match to record one of the biggest victories of the opening round.

After a closely contested opening 30 minutes, Gor Mahia finally broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when defender Michael Kibwage rose highest to head home past APR goalkeeper Siluane Eman Alberto.

The Kenyan champions doubled their lead just a minute later. Patrick Essombe unleashed a powerful strike from outside the penalty area that beat Alberto and left the home fans stunned.

APR tried to respond through Ronald Ssekiganda and Dao Rauaf Meme, but Gor Mahia's defence remained solid and denied the Rwandan champions clear scoring chances before halftime.

Gor Mahia returned for the second half with the same intensity and continued to dominate possession while creating better chances. Their pressure paid off in the 73rd minute when Paul Okoth Odhiambo scored the third goal moments after Rwanda President Paul Kagame had arrived at the stadium and taken his seat.

The visitors were not done yet. Lesley Otieno Owino added the fourth goal before Ebenezer Assifuah-Inkoom completed the rout with Gor Mahia's fifth of the evening to seal an emphatic victory.

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor praised his players for maintaining their focus throughout the match despite the impressive scoreline.

"I am proud of the team for picking a big win in our opening match," said Akonnor.

"We still have many matches to come and we shall take every match with seriousness," he added.

The convincing victory lifted Gor Mahia to the top of Group A with three points and a superior goal difference ahead of Uganda's Vipers SC, who began their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Garde Republicaine FC in the group's opening fixture.

The result also sent a strong message to the rest of the tournament contenders as Gor Mahia underlined their ambition of challenging for the regional title with a disciplined and clinical display.

The CECAFA Kagame Cup continues on Saturday with Group B matches. Defending champions Singida Black Stars of Tanzania will face South Sudan's Jamus SC, while fellow Tanzanian giants Simba SC take on Mogadishu City Club at Kigali Pele Stadium.

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Gor Mahia 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup FKF Premier League Kigali Pele Stadium
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