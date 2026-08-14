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Teacher jailed for 10 years over romantic relationship with student

By Marion Kithi | Aug. 14, 2026
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A primary school teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing his position of authority to engage in a romantic relationship with his student.

Gipson Ziro Shida,43, was acquitted of defilement, a more serious charge, but convicted of abusing his position of authority to pursue a sexual relationship with the minor.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) presented six witnesses to testify in the case, including the minor, her mother, the school head teacher, the area assistant chief, and a clinical officer.

The prosecution told the court that the accused committed the offence on October 21, 2021, in Ganze Sub County within Kilifi County, where he took advantage of his position to abuse the minor.

The relationship between the teacher and the student was discovered when an informer overheard schoolchildren discussing the issue and informed one of the teachers, who had a sitting with the minor, and she confirmed the allegations.

The minor told the court that on the fateful day, the teacher took her to a bush and attempted to have sexual intercourse with her. Earlier, the teacher had written her a love letter.

Through Principal Prosecution Counsel Nancy Njeru, the prosecution urged the trial court to consider that the accused was a teacher who was expected to be the guardian instead of an abuser of the minor.

In his mitigation, the teacher asked for forgiveness, saying he has a family that relies on him and that he did not know how they were faring.

During sentencing, Kilifi Law Courts Magistrate Ivy Wasike convicted Shida of abuse of his position of authority contrary to Section 24(4) of the Sexual Offences Act.

Wasike said this was not the first incident in Ganze in which teachers take advantage of students' vulnerability and somehow get away with it, even after abusing their positions of trust.

She cautioned teachers against romantic relationships with their students, adding that teachers have a responsibility to protect students and their academic development.

Wasike said that teachers are expected to be role models and key pillars in guiding learners both academically and morally rather than engaging in romantic relationships with their students and compromising their professional responsibilities.

She urged teachers to maintain their professional boundaries, noting the position of trust and authority that teachers hold in schools.

She said that interactions between teachers and learners must remain strictly professional, centered on education, mentorship and the protection of children under their care.

The teacher’s record was forwarded to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) through the County Director of Education. He was given 14 days to appeal the ruling.

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