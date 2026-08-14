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Kenyan girls crowned best school at global competition

By David Njaaga | Aug. 14, 2026
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Riara Springs Girls’ High School students display their medals and trophies after competing at the TeenEagle Global Finals 2026 in the United Kingdom, where they were named Best School Overall. [Courtesy]

Debating, persuasive writing and creative performance were put to the test at an international competition involving students from 34 countries across Africa, Asia and Europe, with a Kenyan school emerging as the overall winner.

Riara Springs Girls’ High School was named Best School Overall at the TeenEagle Global Finals 2026 in the United Kingdom, with 29 students returning home with 12 trophies, 57 medals and two Honourable Mentions.

The haul comprised 18 gold, 19 silver and 20 bronze medals, with the students recording top finishes across both academic and creative categories.

They were named Best Debaters Overall, while Rosette Marube won the Best Debate Showcase award.

In Persuasive Writing, Riara Springs students placed first and third overall, while the team also won the Talent Showcase.

Other results included second position overall in TeenEagle 2 and third position overall in TeenEagle 3, helping secure the school’s top overall ranking.

“This achievement is a tremendous source of pride for the entire Riara Springs community,” said principal Jane Mulinge, adding, “Our learners have demonstrated that excellence is not defined by borders.”

The competition required students to apply skills in communication, critical thinking, writing, debate and creative expression while competing alongside peers from different countries.

For the Riara Springs delegation, the event provided an opportunity to demonstrate those abilities in an international setting rather than through classroom-based assessment alone.

The results followed months of preparation by the students and teachers, with parents supporting the learners’ participation in the competition.

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