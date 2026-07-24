Kenya's top sharpshooters battle for glory IPSC championship

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From Right to Left- Pravir Vohra (Kenya) Johan Otto (South Africa) Ibrahim Ndungu (Kenya) Issa Issa (Kenya) on July 23, 2026. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s leading practical shooters delivered a thrilling display of speed, accuracy and composure as the 2026 IPSC President’s Medals Championship.

The competition held at the Hado Shooting Range in Naivasha tested competitors through 18 challenging courses of fire designed to measure their technical ability, decision-making, speed and precision under pressure. Shooters were required to navigate demanding stages where every second counted and every shot carried consequences.

Organised under the Kenya Sports Shooting Federation (KSSF), the championship highlighted the continued growth and professionalism of practical shooting in Kenya, a sport that has attracted increasing participation from both civilian enthusiasts and members of security agencies.

Competitors drawn from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Police Service, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kenya Prisons Service, General Service Unit (GSU) and civilian clubs battled for honours across different categories, producing a highly competitive contest.

Ibrahim Ndung’u emerged victorious in the Production Division after an impressive performance that demonstrated consistency, accuracy and tactical discipline throughout the championship.

Pravir Vohra claimed the Standard Division title in one of the most closely fought categories, while South African competitor Johan Otto dominated the Optics Division, showcasing the international quality of the event.

Kenya’s Morris Mureithi continued to underline the country’s growing talent pool by taking top honours in the Production Optics category.

In the Open Division, Issa Issa produced a standout performance to secure the championship title, while Geoffrey Pesa triumphed in the PCC Division after overcoming stiff competition.

The prestigious High Lady title went to Agatha Muchiri of the Kenya Defence Forces, who delivered another remarkable performance to prove her ability among some of the best shooters in the region.

Organisers praised the level of competition, saying the championship reflected the progress made by practical shooting in Kenya and the dedication of athletes who continue to raise the standards of the sport.

“This year’s event has gone a notch higher, showcasing the growing depth, resilience and professionalism of practical shooting in Kenya,” organisers said.

They added that the championship demanded complete concentration from all competitors due to the demanding nature of the sport.

“There was no room for hesitation or any miss as competitors raced against both time and the target. The winners have greatly reflected the depth of talent on display,” they said.

The four-day International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Level III Handgun and Pistol Caliber Carbine (PCC) Championship brought together more than 60 elite competitors from civilian shooting clubs, international participants and Kenya’s disciplined services in one of the country’s biggest shooting events of the year.

The event also provided a platform for shooters to gain valuable experience and compete under internationally recognised IPSC standards, helping strengthen Kenya’s position in regional and global practical shooting competitions.

Attention now shifts to the IPSC Level III Handgun Championship scheduled for November at the renowned Bamburi Rifle Club in Mombasa.