Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Laiser Hill keen to restore fading rugby 7s glory

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Jul. 24, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Cardinal Otunga\'s Joshua Moturi (centre) in action against Anjego in the 2026 Nyanza Region games. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

After years of playing second fiddle to their peers, former national and East Africa rugby 7s champions Laiser Hill Academy are eager to reclaim their place on the big boys’ table.

They made a low-key return to the national stage last year, finishing 10th overall, and are now keen to go all out and secure their ticket to the 2026 East Africa games set for Morogoro, Tanzania.

They are among the 16 teams that will be battling for national glory at this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Term Two games to be staged from August 2-6 at Mpesa Foundation Academy, Thika.

Though this year’s national lineup looks fairly new following the elimination of last year’s regional champions, they will have to be at their best to achieve their objectives. Laiser Hill captain Benson Otieno said they have been preparing well for this year’s challenge and know what to expect at the nationals.

“We are determined to perform better than we did last year because we now know what to expect. Last year was a first for all of us, and we didn’t have any experience of competing on a bigger stage, but we will capitalise on the invaluable lessons to achieve our objectives,” Otieno said.

He added that they will carry their fighting spirit from the Rift Valley games where they battled top teams to reclaim the regional trophy.

“The regional competition was equally tough, but we remained focused, gave our best and played each match as if it was the final. Our efforts paid off, and I believe that if we carry the same positive energy and fighting spirit, we will achieve our goals.”

Friends School Bokoli rugby Sevens team line up after a past match in Bungoma. [Courtesy]

Laiser Hill beat St Anthony’s 20-0 in the Rift Valley final to reclaim the regional trophy that had eluded them since 2019 and are one of the only four teams that survived at the regionals. Others are Nairobi School, Anjego from Nyanza, and Kitondo School from the Eastern Region. However, despite the new lineup, Laiser Hill face an uphill task going against national returnees who are determined to also reclaim their lost glory

Laiser Hill and Upper Hill will renew one of the fiercest schools’ rugby rivalries off all time if they meet in Thika. The two sides will rekindle their bitter sweet relations that have over the year’s shaped schools’ rugby since their days as rivals within the now defunct Metropolitan Region. While Upper Hill will be looking to strike a double having triumphed in the longer version of the game in Kisumu during the National Term One games, Laiser Hill will be out to avenge their 2019 losses.

Upper Hill hit Laiser Hill where it hurt most by snatching both the national and East Africa titles they had won in 2018. Fate delayed their quest for revenge when Covid-19 hit in 2020, forcing the suspension of the game for two years. In 2022, Laiser Hill, who were rebuilding the team, failed to qualify for the games in three consecutive years, only making it last year.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kenya Rugby Laiser Hill Schools Rugby Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association
.

Latest Stories

Police detain driver for allegedly running over and killing a grade two pupil
Police detain driver for allegedly running over and killing a grade two pupil
Crime and Justice
By Anne Atieno
57 mins ago
Fencing of Kaptagat Forest to proceed, land court directs
Environment & Climate
By Stephen Rutto
57 mins ago
Where miners have searched for gold for years, yet poverty and death continue to haunt them
Counties
By Peter Kipkemoi
57 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Scammed, abandoned-Parents who hoped for justice in Uasin Gishu Finland education plan plead
By Standard Team 57 mins ago
Scammed, abandoned-Parents who hoped for justice in Uasin Gishu Finland education plan plead
How Obado was nailed: Five Calls, Sh30,000 abortion cash and a Cover-Up Case
By Nancy Gitonga 57 mins ago
How Obado was nailed: Five Calls, Sh30,000 abortion cash and a Cover-Up Case
Sharon Otieno's Family Welcomes Obado Conviction, Says Justice Has Finally Been Served
By Brian Lagat 57 mins ago
Sharon Otieno's Family Welcomes Obado Conviction, Says Justice Has Finally Been Served
Senators put Duale on the spot over utterances that may arouse ethnic tensions in the country
By Edwin Nyarangi 57 mins ago
Senators put Duale on the spot over utterances that may arouse ethnic tensions in the country
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved