Pharmacy Board warns of fake P2 circulating in Kenya

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A carton of P2. [File, Standard]

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has warned the public against a fake batch of Postinor-2 (P2) tablets circulating in the Kenyan market.

The product, Postinor-2 (Levonorgestrel 0.75mg), batch number T34197R, misleadingly claims to have been manufactured by Gedeon Richter Plc.

However, according to the Board, a comparison with genuine Postinor-2 supplied by Gedeon Richter Plc revealed several differences, including the batch printing method, the patient information leaflet and the sealing of the carton.

The fake pack is not sealed using the hot-melt closure used on genuine Gedeon Richter products.

The Board also noted differences in the intensity of the orange colour used on the brand name and other areas of the packaging, as well as differences in the font of the logo revealed after scratching the authentication panel.

“These observations strongly indicate that the product is falsified and is not manufactured or released by Gedeon Richter,” the Board said.

The regulator warned that the falsified batch may contain incorrect amounts of the active ingredient, no active ingredient at all, harmful contaminants or undeclared substances, and may therefore fail to provide the intended therapeutic effect.

Healthcare professionals have been urged to remain vigilant, verify the authenticity of stocks before dispensing them and quarantine any suspected falsified products.

Procurement agencies, hospitals, distributors, pharmacists, pharmaceutical technologists and members of the public have also been urged to report any encounter with the falsified Postinor-2 batch T34197R.