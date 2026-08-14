Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Pharmacy Board warns of fake P2 circulating in Kenya

By Esther Nyambura | Aug. 14, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A carton of P2. [File, Standard]

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has warned the public against a fake batch of Postinor-2 (P2) tablets circulating in the Kenyan market.

The product, Postinor-2 (Levonorgestrel 0.75mg), batch number T34197R, misleadingly claims to have been manufactured by Gedeon Richter Plc.

However, according to the Board, a comparison with genuine Postinor-2 supplied by Gedeon Richter Plc revealed several differences, including the batch printing method, the patient information leaflet and the sealing of the carton.

The fake pack is not sealed using the hot-melt closure used on genuine Gedeon Richter products.

The Board also noted differences in the intensity of the orange colour used on the brand name and other areas of the packaging, as well as differences in the font of the logo revealed after scratching the authentication panel.

“These observations strongly indicate that the product is falsified and is not manufactured or released by Gedeon Richter,” the Board said.

The regulator warned that the falsified batch may contain incorrect amounts of the active ingredient, no active ingredient at all, harmful contaminants or undeclared substances, and may therefore fail to provide the intended therapeutic effect.

Healthcare professionals have been urged to remain vigilant, verify the authenticity of stocks before dispensing them and quarantine any suspected falsified products.

Procurement agencies, hospitals, distributors, pharmacists, pharmaceutical technologists and members of the public have also been urged to report any encounter with the falsified Postinor-2 batch T34197R.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

P2 Fake P2 Fake Postinor-2
.

Latest Stories

Teachers could now be punished by TSC for posting on social media
Teachers could now be punished by TSC for posting on social media
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
56 mins ago
Kenyans warned over fake morning-after pills
Health & Science
By Stecy Atieno
56 mins ago
Inside Ruto's failed plan to rope in Uhuru in Vision 2060 plan
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
56 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside Ruto's failed plan to rope in Uhuru in Vision 2060 plan
By Ndung’u Gachane 56 mins ago
Inside Ruto's failed plan to rope in Uhuru in Vision 2060 plan
Gachagua slams Ruto, defends Uhuru as goons attack convoy
By Antony Gitonga 56 mins ago
Gachagua slams Ruto, defends Uhuru as goons attack convoy
Teachers could now be punished by TSC for posting on social media
By Lewis Nyaundi 56 mins ago
Teachers could now be punished by TSC for posting on social media
ODM in panic mode ahead of Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay
By Standard Team 56 mins ago
ODM in panic mode ahead of Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved