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Spain's world champions head home to million-strong Madrid welcome

By AFP | Jul. 20, 2026
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 Spain's forward Lamine Yamal lifts the trophy with his teammates after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament. [Andersen, AFP]

Spain's World Cup winners were due home on Monday to a heroes' welcome in Madrid where a million fans are expected to greet them after a night of raucous celebrations across the country.

The triumph has sparked an outpouring of national pride in football-mad Spain, where many younger supporters had never witnessed the men's team lift the World Cup since their only previous title came in South Africa in 2010.

Fresh from their 1-0 victory over Argentina in Sunday's final in East Rutherford, United States, coach Luis de la Fuente's squad is due to land in Madrid at 12:50 pm (1050 GMT) with the golden trophy.

The players are then expected to be received by King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez before climbing aboard an open-top bus for a parade through central Madrid beginning at around 4:30 pm.

They will travel from near the Moncloa Palace, the prime minister's official residence, to Cibeles Square, the central government's representative in Madrid, Francisco Martin, told Spanish public television.

A ceremony involving the players will then be held at the square, the traditional gathering point for celebrations by the Spanish national team and its supporters.

Around one million people are expected to line the parade route, with additional security and transport measures planned to handle the crowds, Martin said.

A total of 2,050 police officers and 400 Civil Guard personnel will be deployed, he added.

The precise timetable for the festivities had not been fully confirmed on Monday morning, however, with Sanchez scheduled to make a brief visit to Algeria before returning to Spain in the afternoon.

The royal household had also yet to confirm whether the king would attend the celebrations.

The scenes are expected to echo the celebrations that followed Spain's first World Cup title in 2010, when hundreds of thousands of supporters flooded Madrid's streets to welcome the team home after their victory in South Africa.

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Celebrations Madrid Spain's World Cup Winners Spain
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