World Cup final goes to extra-time

The World Cup final between Spain and 10-man Argentina went to extra-time on Sunday, with the teams locked at 0-0 at the end of normal time.
The European champions shaded possession at the MetLife Stadium and had almost all the chances but could not find a breakthrough.
Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card following a reckless challenge in stoppage time.
Lionel Messi's Argentina are aiming for a fourth World Cup crown while Spain are seeking to win the trophy for a second time.
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