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World Cup final goes to extra-time

By AFP | Jul. 20, 2026
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Argentina's midfielder #24 Enzo Fernandez getsures during the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. [AFP]

The World Cup final between Spain and 10-man Argentina went to extra-time on Sunday, with the teams locked at 0-0 at the end of normal time.

The European champions shaded possession at the MetLife Stadium and had almost all the chances but could not find a breakthrough.

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card following a reckless challenge in stoppage time.

Lionel Messi's Argentina are aiming for a fourth World Cup crown while Spain are seeking to win the trophy for a second time.

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World Cup Finals FIFA World Cup Finals Spain Vs 10-man Argentina Spain Vs Argentina
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