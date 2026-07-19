Kenyans join global celebration as Spain and Argentina battle in 2026 World Cup final

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Football fans watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals between Spain and Agentina at Al Capone Lounge along Thika Super Highway on July 19, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Thousands of football fans across Kenya on Sunday joined millions around the world in celebrating the climax of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, gathering in entertainment joints, public viewing centres, streets and stadiums to watch Spain and Argentina battle for football's biggest prize.

Although the final was played more than 12,000 kilometres away at MetLife Stadium in the United States, the excitement was unmistakably felt across the country as supporters turned public spaces into colourful arenas filled with songs, chants and the waving of national flags of the two finalists.

In Nairobi, sports bars and entertainment spots filled up hours before kick-off as fans secured the best seats to witness the highly anticipated showdown.

At Al Capone Lounge along Thika Super Highway, supporters wearing Argentina's iconic sky-blue and white jerseys and Spain's red colours erupted into cheers every time their teams threatened the opponent's goal. Football fans enjoy a drink as they watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals between Spain and Agentina at Al Capone Lounge along Thika Super Highway on July 19, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Large television screens projected every moment of the match as fans celebrated spectacular saves, attacking moves and controversial refereeing decisions with equal passion.

For many, the final was more than just a football match—it was a social event that brought together friends, families and even strangers united by their love for the beautiful game.

"It feels like we are inside the stadium. Football has a unique way of bringing people together regardless of our backgrounds," said Nairobi football enthusiast Kevin Mwangi as fans sang and danced during halftime. Football fans watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals between Spain and Agentina in on big screens Machakos Town on July 19, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

In Machakos, hundreds of football lovers gathered at a giant public viewing screen erected by the county government in the town centre. The open-air screening attracted people of all ages, with many arriving hours early to secure a place before kickoff.

The atmosphere resembled that of a live stadium as vuvuzelas sounded across the venue while supporters passionately backed their preferred teams throughout the contest.

"We may be thousands of kilometres away, but tonight we are part of the World Cup experience," said Jane Mutua, who watched the final with her family in Machakos.

Similar scenes played out in Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret and other towns, where hotels, restaurants and clubs organised special viewing parties to accommodate the huge turnout. Some shopping malls and recreational parks also installed giant screens, allowing families to enjoy the match in a festive environment.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, has captivated football fans over the past month with dramatic upsets, memorable goals and record-breaking attendances. Football fans watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals between Spain and Agentina in Machakos Town on July 19, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

The expanded tournament, featuring 48 teams for the first time, has been widely hailed as one of the most competitive editions in the competition's history.

Sunday's final between two football powerhouses, Spain and defending champions Argentina, lived up to expectations, drawing one of the largest global television audiences for any sporting event. Across Kenya, fans remained glued to their screens long after the final whistle, discussing key moments and celebrating the spectacle regardless of the outcome.

For one evening, distance mattered little. From bustling city lounges and roadside eateries to open public squares and community viewing centres, Kenyans became part of a worldwide celebration of football, proving once again that the World Cup transcends borders, cultures and languages, uniting millions through a shared passion for the game.