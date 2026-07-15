Argentina and England set for World Cup semi-final showdown

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An England and Argentina supporter with painted faces of the national flag of their team. [Juan Mabromata, AFP]

Lionel Messi's Argentina clash with England in a marquee World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, with European champions Spain lying in wait for the winners.

The fixture between two of the big beasts of global football is given added spice by a lingering sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands, known in Spanish as the Malvinas, in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Argentina's Vice President Victoria Villarruel upped the stakes ahead of kick-off in Atlanta by calling the English "usurping pirates", despite efforts by head coach Lionel Scaloni to keep the focus on the game.

The three-time champions are seeking to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

England, whose fans are likely to be vastly outnumbered in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, are gearing up for arguably their biggest match since winning their sole World Cup in 1966.

Messi, joint top of the Golden Boot standings with eight goals, inspired his team to victory in Qatar in 2022 in what was expected to be his final hurrah on football's biggest stage.

But at the age of 39 he is back for more and has played a pivotal role in dragging his team to the semi-finals, scoring in hard-fought 3-2 victories against Cape Verde and Egypt.

Argentina will be taking on a different class of opponent compared with teams they have faced so far, even if England have only sparkled intermittently.

Thomas Tuchel's men have relied on the brilliance of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who have scored 12 of England's 13 goals.

The sides are meeting for the first time in a competitive match since the 2002 World Cup.

Tuchel said he did not feel extra pressure despite the historic nature of the fixture as England target a first World Cup final in 60 years.

"I don't feel a burden," he said. "We feel the tension and will be nervous but that is normal.

"What I like is that I feel the players are really competitive, hungry and excited to play this match."

The German added that midfielder Declan Rice, who has been struggling with illness, was fit to start.