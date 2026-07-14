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Kerugoya Girls hosts Kirinyaga County Annual Chess Championship

By Jane Mugambi | Jul. 14, 2026
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Junior chess masters in action during the Nyanza Individual Schools Chess Championship in Kisumu. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Kerugoya Girls High School is hosting the annual Kirinyaga County Chess Championship, bringing together more than 400 students from 20 schools across the county.

The competition features players in the Under-17, Under-15, Under-13, and Under-7 categories, showcasing young talent and strategic thinking among learners.

The school’s principal, Joyce Githinji, said the championship serves as the county's final selection event, where the top performers will qualify to represent Kirinyaga County at the National Chess Championships. Outstanding players at the national level will then earn an opportunity to compete at the African regional championships.

Ms Githinji said that the tournament not only promotes excellence in chess but also nurtures critical thinking, discipline, and healthy competition among learners.

She welcomed all participating schools and wished the competitors success as they battle for a place at the national championships.

“Chess is a new game in learning institutions. Our learners have embraced the game so well. It has made them critical thinkers, disciplined and also has brought healthy competition,” she said.

The championship has attracted participants, teachers, coaches, and officials from across Kirinyaga County, making it one of the county's biggest school sporting and academic events of the year.

“We have seen an increase from when it started, and welcome more learners to join,” She added

Kirinyaga County Chess Association chair Grace Nyambura said that the game has also attracted public institutions, as the majority who played were private, encouraging more to join.

”We encourage all learners to join chess. We have seen an increase since we started,” she said.

A parent, Hussein Mathenge Maina, lauded the game, saying it has boosted his concentration. 

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Related Topics

Kirinyaga Chess Championship Kerugoya Girls High School National Chess Championships Chess Association
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