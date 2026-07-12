Kimutai, Jerono reign supreme at Kaptagat race

Audio By Vocalize

Athletes in action at the 2026 Kaptagat Forest Marathon on July 12, 2026. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

Stephen Kimutai and Vivian Jerono were crowned champions of Kaptagat Forest Marathon on Saturday. Kimutai dominated the race run on a high-altitude course in the Kaptagat Forest to mark the tenth edition of Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme (KICP).

The 29-year-old marathon debutant chalked up his victory in 2:17:17 ahead of second-placed Julius Bwambok (2:18:14) and Mark Kibiwot, who came in third in 2:19:04. Kimutai led from the gun, sticking with the leaders in the first half of the race before establishing a comfortable lead in the last 4km.

“Home fans encouraged me to bring the prize money home. I had prepared to run 21km, but I changed my mind a day to the event. I have run a number of road races in Europe and China, and I’m now looking forward to more marathons,” Kimutai said.

Jerono, who had finished 16th at the Eldoret City Marathon in April, went shoulder to shoulder with Justina Petakou in the race run under cold conditions in the initial stages. She took the lead at the 37km mark.

She bagged victory in 2:39:31, defeating Petakou, who came in second in 2:39:38. Peris Jerono finished third in 2:39:50.

Athletes in action at the 2026 Kaptagat Forest Marathon on July 12, 2026.