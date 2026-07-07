Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Vietnam police bust $133 mn World Cup betting rings

By AFP | Jul. 7, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A helicopter flies over the stadium ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match between USA and Belgium at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, United States, on July 6, 2026. [AFP]

Vietnamese police said Tuesday they had arrested 85 people linked to two "exceptionally large-scale" betting rings worth a combined $133 million, as the government cracks down on illegal gambling during the World Cup.

Online gambling is banned in the communist country, but lucrative illegal operations abound prompting periodic clampdowns especially during international sporting events.

The raids in late June targeted two rings with an "exceptionally large scale of operation" and a "high level of hierarchy and tight control", police in Ho Chi Minh City said in a statement.

Since October, the rings had logged an estimated $133 million in illegal transactions, the statement said.

Leaders of the rings confessed to receiving "master-level betting accounts from individuals in Cambodia... subdividing these accounts into numerous agent and member accounts to distribute to gamblers" online, it added.

Vietnam's public security ministry said last week police had dismantled 73 gambling operations across the country, arresting 346 suspects involved in illegal gambling and football betting during the first 20 days of the World Cup.

"Transaction money in these cases totalled thousands of billions of dong (hundreds of millions of dollars)", said colonel Bui Tuan Anh of the public security ministry.

Canada, Mexico and the United States are hosting World Cup matches this year, with the final match slated for July 19.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

World Cup Betting Rings Vietnamese Police 2026 World Cup Illegal Gambling
.

Latest Stories

Kenya urged to scale AI beyond pilot projects
Kenya urged to scale AI beyond pilot projects
Enterprise
By Noel Nabiswa
2 hrs ago
IM banks on communities in new entrepreneurship drive
Enterprise
By Macharia Kamau
4 hrs ago
High Court declares Kenya's envoys pay structure unconstitutional
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Report to Prison: Court Upholds Kerich Jail Term
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
Report to Prison: Court Upholds Kerich Jail Term
UDA deploys Mbeere North script in Ol-Kalou
By Jacob Ochiro 5 hrs ago
UDA deploys Mbeere North script in Ol-Kalou
Ruto's university mess amid record intake
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
Ruto's university mess amid record intake
Linda Mwananchi to Unveil Sifuna's Running Mate
By Obare Osinde 5 hrs ago
Linda Mwananchi to Unveil Sifuna's Running Mate
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved