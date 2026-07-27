AG pushes for election law reforms to curb early campaigns

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Attorney General Dorcas Oduor addresses the Press at Sheria House in Nairobi. on July 22, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Attorney General Dorcas Oduor has unveiled proposed election law reforms aimed at curbing premature political campaigns, as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) calls for greater collaboration among electoral stakeholders to safeguard the credibility of the 2027 General Election.

Oduor said the proposed Election Amendment Bill, 2026, seeks to seal a legal gap that has allowed politicians to campaign long before the official campaign period.

The Bill will define what constitutes early campaigns, prohibit political activities outside the prescribed timelines and introduce enforcement measures.

Speaking during the launch of the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) Strategic Plan 2025-2028 in Nairobi, Oduor said the proposed restrictions would apply to all political actors and not just candidates or political parties.

"We have seen campaigns outside the prescribed timelines. The Attorney General's office has come up with an amendment Bill on this. Early campaigns apply to all, not just candidates," she said.

The AG emphasized that political parties should not merely exist as vehicles for contesting elections but should develop into institutions that promote constitutionalism, accountability and democratic governance.

"Political parties are not mere political vehicles for seeking power. They must grow beyond political vehicles into institutions," she said.

The proposed reforms come against the backdrop of heightened political activities across the country, with leaders holding rallies, erecting campaign billboards and declaring interest in elective seats well before the official campaign period.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon welcomed the proposed reforms, saying they complement the commission's roadmap towards the 2027 General Election and reinforce the role of institutions in protecting Kenya's constitutional democracy.

"The ORPP plays a critical role in ensuring that political parties operate within the law, uphold democratic values and contribute to stable and credible electoral processes," Ethekon said.

He noted that the launch of the ORPP Strategic Plan comes after the IEBC unveiled its Strategic Plan and the 2027 Election Operations Plan, saying the two frameworks would guide preparations for the next General Election.

"As we move closer to the next election, I appeal to all of us to strengthen our institutions so that we deliver peaceful, credible, free and fair elections in 2027," he said.

Ethekon said the commission would continue working closely with the ORPP on political party registration, compliance with electoral laws and preparations for party nominations, describing the partnership as critical to the management of the electoral process.

On campaign financing, he assured that the IEBC is committed to implementing the Election Campaign Financing Act, and regulations are being reviewed following court directions requiring further public participation.

"We attach a lot of importance to campaign finance regulation because we need to sanitise the environment within which we conduct our elections," he said.

The IEBC chairperson also expressed concern over violence witnessed during recent by-elections, warning that the incidents, if left unchecked, could undermine future elections.

He warned that violence not only threatens voters and election officials but could also force the commission to suspend voting in affected areas by withdrawing personnel and election materials for security reasons.

"IEBC alone cannot deliver elections. We can have the best plans possible and the necessary resources, but if the external environment is not conducive, then it will be problematic," he said.

Ethekon called on political parties, Parliament, the Judiciary, civil society, development partners, the media and citizens to work together in creating an environment where Kenyans can freely exercise their democratic rights without intimidation.

He maintained that credible elections are a shared responsibility and urged all stakeholders to play their part in ensuring the country delivers a peaceful, free and fair General Election in 2027.