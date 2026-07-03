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How gambling companies are using sponsorship, ads to reach World Cup viewers

By The Coversation | Jul. 3, 2026
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The FIFA World Cup is a global juggernaut of sport that provides fabulous marketing opportunities for its sponsors.

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