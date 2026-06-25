Starlets targets WAFCON semi-final berth

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Harambee Starlets after the 2026 CECAFA U17 Women's Championship campaign finishing in third place on June 23, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya’s quest for a historic place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup received a major boost after Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba named a provisional 29-player squad for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), recalling Trinity Starlets duo Lilian Adhiambo and Elizabeth Muteshi.

Speaking on Thursday while unveiling the squad that will enter a residential training camp on Monday, Odemba outlined an ambitious target for the national women’s team ahead of the continental tournament set for July 26 to August 16 in Morocco.

“Representing Kenya at WAFCON is a privilege, and as a team, we have set ourselves a clear target. We know that a place in the semi-finals would give us our debut in the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, and that is something we are striving for. Our focus is to compete, continue improving as a team, and make Kenya proud,” said Odemba.

The squad blends experienced internationals with a promising crop of young players, reflecting the coach’s strategy of building a competitive team capable of challenging Africa’s top sides.

Among the notable inclusions are regulars Annedy “Annette” Kundu, Ruth Ingosi, Mwanalima Adam, Tereza Engesha, Violet Nanjala and Valerie Nekesa, who are expected to provide leadership and stability during the tournament.

The return of Trinity Starlets goalkeeper Lilian Adhiambo and defender Elizabeth Muteshi is expected to strengthen the squad. Muteshi is among five players promoted from the youth ranks following impressive performances for Kenya’s junior national teams.

The youthful contingent also includes Fasila Adhiambo, Marion Serenge, Elizabeth Mideva and Elizabeth Ochaka, all earning their first senior national team call-ups. Their elevation signals a changing of the guard and injects fresh energy, pace and technical quality into the Starlets setup.

Kenya will be making only their second appearance at WAFCON after their debut in 2016, and the team faces a daunting challenge in Group A. The Starlets have been drawn alongside hosts Morocco, Senegal and Algeria in what is widely considered one of the toughest pools in the competition.

The campaign begins with a high-profile clash against hosts Morocco on July 26 before Kenya takes on Senegal on July 30. The group stage concludes with a decisive encounter against Algeria on August 3.