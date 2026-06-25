How setbacks shaped Aroko into Kenya's Young Player of the Year

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Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Humphrey Aroko (left) and Zinedine Wesonga of Kakamega Homeboyz during SportPesa Premier League match at Police Sacco Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

When the final whistle blew on the 2025-2026 season, few players had made a bigger statement than Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Humphrey Aroko.

The former Highway High School star walked away with the SportPesa League Young Player of the Year award, the FKF Cup Golden Boot after scoring six goals, and a growing reputation as one of Kenya's brightest football talents.

For many, Aroko's rise may seem sudden. But for the young midfielder, the success is a result of years of hard work, sacrifice and lessons learned from painful setbacks.

"I cannot say my journey has been easy because it has had many ups and downs," Aroko said.

"There was a period when I attended trials and did not succeed. I left those trials having learned a lot and decided to work even harder."

That disappointment turned into motivation. Instead of giving up after returning from Europe without securing a deal, Aroko used the experience to improve his game.

"I think that is what helped me win these awards because I returned from Europe having learned a lot," he added.

This season, the numbers speak for themselves. Aroko scored 12 league goals to finish third in the SportPesa League Golden Boot race, seven behind winner Joe Waithera. He also contributed six assists, proving he is much more than just a goal scorer.

His performances in the FKF Cup were equally impressive as he netted six times to finish as the competition's top scorer.

The goals and assists have made him one of the most talked-about young players in Kenyan football.

"I think scoring many goals is what has made many people know me today," he said.

"The more games I play, the more I improve because I now feel capable of playing at the highest level."

Aroko's journey began when he was only seven years old. Although no one in his family played football professionally, his older brother's love for the game inspired him to keep chasing his dream.

As a young boy, several coaches noticed his talent and urged him on.

"The good thing is that I also loved football very much," he said. "Even though some of the friends I started playing with quit, I kept going."

The midfielder also credits several coaches for shaping his career.

Former Highway High School coach Beldine Odemba played a huge role in his development, helping him secure a place at the school.

"She helped me get a place at Highway School and coached me throughout my high school career," said Aroko.

During his time at Highway, he reached the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association national championships three times and won the title in 2024. He was also named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

He also acknowledges coach William Muluya for giving him his first opportunity to play in the Premier League.

"Without him, I don't know if I would have reached the Premier League," he admitted.

Despite his growing fame, Aroko remains grounded. He says his elder brother has been his mentor and has helped him deal with the pressure that comes with success.

"The most important thing is maintaining my discipline," he said. "Being recognised everywhere motivates me to push myself even harder."

If asked to describe himself in one word, Aroko does not hesitate.

"Lethal."

His strengths, he says, are creativity, shooting and passing.

The youngster knows that reaching the very top will require even greater effort, but he believes his time is coming.

"Honestly, I am confident that I will play at the highest level and become the next big thing in this country," he said.

His biggest dream remains clear, to play in Europe and compete against the world's best players.

The failed trials of the past no longer haunt him. Instead, they have prepared him for the next opportunity.

And when the phone rings again with another chance abroad, Humphrey Aroko believes he will be ready to board that flight and finally turn his European dream into reality.