School Games: Nyabondo and Sigoti Complex crowned Kisumu County rugby sevens champions

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St Joseph's Nyabondo High School rugby players and technical bench after winning the 2026 Kisumu County rugby 7s title on June 20, 2025.

[Washington Onyango, Standard]

St Joseph’s Nyabondo High School ended a 15-year wait for the Kisumu County rugby sevens title after producing a remarkable run to dethrone defending champions Otieno Oyoo High School in the finals played in Ahero on Saturday.

Nyabondo edged Otieno Oyoo 10-7 in a tense final to be crowned the new county champions and secure a place at the Nyanza Regional games alongside the runners-up.

The victory marked a memorable campaign for the Nyabondo side, which remained unbeaten throughout the competition.

The team opened their Pool B matches with a 12-5 win over Jans Academy before producing a dominant 41-0 victory against Magwar Model. They then underlined their title credentials by beating former champions Maseno School 21-5 to finish top of their group.

Nyabondo continued their impressive run in the knockout stage, overcoming Kisumu Day 12-5 in the semi-finals before completing their dream campaign against Otieno Oyoo.

Otieno Oyoo had reached the final after knocking out former champions and county heavyweights Maseno School in the semi-finals, but they could not stop Nyabondo from ending their long title drought.

Nyabondo coach Antiny Wendo praised his players for their discipline and determination throughout the tournament.

“We prepared well and the boys believed in themselves from the first match. Beating strong teams like Maseno and Otieno Oyoo gave us confidence. Ending the 15-year wait is a big achievement for the school and we now want to prepare well for the regional games,” said Wendo.

In the girls’ rugby competition, Sigoti Complex were crowned champions after beating Nyakach Girls 27-12 in the final. Both teams booked their places at the regional championships after impressive performances during the county games.

Basketball 3x3 also produced exciting contests with Nyakach claiming the girls’ title after edging Katolo 15-14 in a closely fought final. In the boys’ category, Maseno School defeated Kisumu Boys to emerge champions and secure a regional ticket.