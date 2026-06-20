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Which African teams will fight their way to the knockout stage?

By Kazungu Koome | Jun. 20, 2026
Brazil and Morocco share the spoils in a 1-1 Group C draw at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey. [Francois Lo Presti/AFP]

Nine days into the biggest World Cup ever staged, the continent is no longer a footnote. Ten African nations made the trip to North America, double the number Qatar allowed four years ago, and the next fortnight will decide which of them get to keep dreaming. 

By June 27, every African side will have played its final group match. A week later comes the brand-new Round of 32, the first extra-knockout round in World Cup history, born of the leap to 48 teams.

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African World Cup 2026 DR Congo World Cup Draw Morocco Brazil World Cup Africa Round of 32
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