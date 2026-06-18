Top athletes battle for slots in the Commonwealth Games team.

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Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala, world 800m champion Lilian Odira and race walking star Sylvia Kemboi were among the standout performers as the Athletics Kenya National Championships and Commonwealth Games trials got underway at Nyayo National Stadium on Thursday.

The opening day of competition brought together some of the country’s finest athletes seeking national titles and places in Team Kenya for next year’s Commonwealth Games, with several established stars living up to expectations.

Kemboi, fresh from winning silver at the African Championships in Accra, Ghana, extended her impressive run of form by clinching the women’s 20km race walk national title. The experienced athlete crossed the line in 48:39.2, comfortably ahead of Violet Chepkemoi, who clocked 49:53.4, while Caren Simiyu settled for third in 50:54.5.

“The race was good, but the weather was a bit of a challenge. I persevered and pushed on,” said Kemboi after her victory.

The 37-year-old revealed that she deliberately set a fast pace from the start to stretch the field.

“The target was to push because the rest of the field was not moving fast,” she said.

World 800m champion Lilian Odira pase to the finish line during the Athletics Kenya National Championships and Commonwealth Games trials on June 18, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kemboi’s victory comes barely a month after she secured silver at the African Championships in Ghana, where she clocked 1:33:44 behind Ethiopia’s Wubalem Shugute.

“I won silver in Accra and that gave me confidence before coming to the nationals. I was in good shape. After Ghana, I came back home and sharpened up my speed,” she added.

On the track, Omanyala showed why he remains Kenya’s sprint king, cruising through the men’s 100m heats. The reigning national champion won Heat One in 10.22 seconds ahead of Maxwel Chingili (10.75) and Roomey Wayne (11.00). Ferdinand Omanyala wins 100m Men heat 1 during Day One of the National Athletics Championships and Trials for Commonwealth Games at Nyayo on June 18, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The Commonwealth Games champion said his priority was to progress safely through the rounds.

“Today was all about getting through the rounds and going into the semi-finals,” said Omanyala, who is seeking to retain the national title he won last year in 10.08 seconds.

Meshack Babu also impressed, winning Heat Six in 10.27, while former national record holder Mark Otieno looked sharp with a commanding victory in Heat Seven in 10.36.

In the women’s sprints, reigning national champion Esther Mbagari qualified for the next round despite finishing second in her heat. South Sudan’s Lucia Williams won the race in 11.97 seconds, edging Mbagari, who clocked 12.01.

World 800m champion Lilian Odira stamped her authority in the women’s two-lap event, winning her semi-final in 2:00.50 ahead of Pauline Ndusu (2:00.97).

African Championships gold medallist Kelvin Loti also looked in excellent shape, taking the men’s 800m semi-final in 1:47.78 ahead of Noah Kapkama and Brivon Kiptoo.

Distance runners also delivered strong performances as they sought places in the finals. Miriam Cherop won the first women’s 5,000m semi-final in 16:00.74 and immediately shifted her focus to securing a place in the national team.

“The race was good. I am happy with the win and I am now looking forward to the final where I hope to put up a good show,” said Cherop.

The Japan-based athlete added: “I hope I can secure a ticket to the Commonwealth Games so that I can represent my country.”

In field events, Dominic Abunda underlined his dominance by winning a remarkable ninth national hammer throw title with a throw of 60.27m. Nancy Kanini claimed the women’s hammer throw crown with 49.13m, while Caleb Chepkwony secured victory in the men’s discus throw with a best mark of 49.59m.

Faith Kipsang was another athlete to impress, soaring to victory in the women’s long jump with a leap of 6.40m.