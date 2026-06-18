FKF challenges CECAFA over 16-0 Sudan win controversy

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Kenya's Harambee Junior Starlets during preparation for U-17 Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Championships on June 10, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has lodged a formal protest against the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) after the regional body overturned Kenya’s historic 16–0 victory.

Kenyan side won over Sudan in the CECAFA Under-17 Women’s Championship, however, CECAFA replaced it with a 3–0 walkover result that has dramatically altered the tournament standings.

The ruling, which followed consultations with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), was based on the decision that the match could not legally continue after Sudan was reduced to six players—below the minimum seven required under FIFA regulations.

Sudan had travelled with a depleted squad and suffered multiple injuries during the encounter, forcing the abandonment in the 64th minute.

CECAFA cited Article 16.4 of the tournament regulations, which states that abandoned matches under such circumstances result in a 3–0 forfeit.

However, FKF has strongly rejected the decision, arguing that Kenya should not be penalized for circumstances beyond its control, especially after a dominant performance that saw the Junior Starlets score 16 unanswered goals.

“Scrapping goals at the expense of one team (Kenya) and to the benefit of another team where the goals are to be used as a tie-breaker is not only unfair but unjust,” FKF stated in its protest, warning that the ruling distorts the integrity of the competition.

The federation has since filed an appeal, citing CAF competition regulations that they argue support maintaining results already achieved before a match is abandoned. FKF referenced Article 50 of CAF regulations, which provides that a team loses 3–0 unless the opponent had already achieved a more advantageous score at the time of interruption.

FKF further pointed to CECAFA’s own Article 16.7, which gives the organising committee discretion to uphold or replay incomplete matches, arguing that the governing body failed to apply consistency in its interpretation.

The decision has had far-reaching consequences for Kenya’s campaign. The original 16–0 victory, which included a seven-goal haul by striker Brenda Achieng, has been erased from official records. The revised 3–0 result has significantly reduced Kenya’s goal difference from +16 to +9.

The adjustment has also reshaped Group A standings, pushing Tanzania to the top of the table on goal difference and forcing Kenya into second place. As a result, the Junior Starlets will now face Uganda in the semi-finals instead of a potentially more favorable draw.

FKF officials argue that the ruling undermines fair competition and unfairly punishes Kenyan players for a match in which they demonstrated overwhelming superiority.

“This decision does not reflect sporting justice. Our players competed fairly and achieved a legitimate result on the pitch,” FKF said in its appeal.

The controversy has also affected individual records, with Brenda Achieng’s seven-goal performance removed from official statistics, a decision that has sparked disappointment among fans and team officials.

CECAFA defended its ruling, stating that the decision was taken after extensive consultation with CAF due to the “unique and rare nature” of the situation. The body emphasized that the priority of the tournament is the development of women’s football while adhering to international regulations.

“After giving the floor to all participants, the majority of the CECAFA Organizing Committee decided to declare Junior Starlets winners by three goals to nil,” CECAFA said in its statement.

The governing body added that Sudan’s inability to field the minimum number of players necessitated the application of forfeit rules to maintain regulatory consistency.