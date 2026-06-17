Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

School Games: St Mary's Yala, Ng'iya Girls ready to dominate Siaya County finals

By Washington Onyango | Jun. 17, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

St Mary's Yala lock Shamir Kadenge (left) tussles for the line out with Upper Hill jumper during the KSSA National Term One games played in Kisumu on April 7,2026. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Defending champions St Mary’s School Yala and Ng’iya Girls High School will be among the teams to watch when the Siaya County Secondary School Games Term Two finals get underway on Thursday at Holo Secondary School.

In boys’ football, defending champions Yala have been drawn in Pool A alongside Nyagondo, Ndenga and former East Africa champions Barding. The former national champions will be aiming to retain their county title and continue their dominance in the sport.

Yala will also be seeking to defend their rugby sevens crown after being placed in a challenging Pool A that includes Majengo, Chianda, Sigomre, Bondo Township and Ndenga. Their main rivals will be Ambira, Maranda, Nyagondo, Ukwala and Sawagongo in Pool B.

In girls’ basketball 3x3, all eyes will be on Ng’iya Girls, who enter the competition as both the Siaya County and East Africa champions. Ng’iya have been pooled with Kanyibok, Rang’ala Girls, Lwak, Nyamira, Sega Girls and Nyawara.

Barchando Girls will headline Pool B alongside Aluor Girls, Usinda, Sinaga, Obambo, Got Osimbo and Kandaria.

The champions are eager to make amends after a disappointing Term One season in basketball 5x5, where they failed to progress beyond the county stage after losing to Barchando.

Ng’iya coach Naftali Ambala said the setback has motivated the team to work harder ahead of the 3x3 competition.

“We were disappointed by what happened during the Term One games because we believed we had prepared well. The players have learned from that experience and are determined to respond positively,” said Ambala.

He added: “We are the defending county champions and East Africa champions, so there is pressure on us. However, the girls understand the responsibility. We have prepared well and our goal is to defend our title and qualify for the regional games.”

Siaya County Secondary Schools Sports Association chairman Ngala Mbuor said all arrangements have been put in place to ensure a successful tournament.

“We are ready for the county finals. The organising committee has worked hard to ensure the competition runs smoothly and fairly. We expect exciting contests across all disciplines because schools have prepared well,” said Mbuor.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Siaya County Secondary School Games St Mary’s School Yala Ng’iya Girls High School
.

Latest Stories

Solidarity Boys end St Joseph's national football reign
Solidarity Boys end St Joseph's national football reign
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
56 mins ago
Ronaldo fails to shine as DR Congo earn historic World Cup point
Football
By AFP
1 hr ago
Kane scores twice as England beat Croatia to launch World Cup charge
Football
By AFP
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's fiscal plan faces fresh acid test as MPs poke holes in tax proposals
By Macharia Kamau and Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Ruto's fiscal plan faces fresh acid test as MPs poke holes in tax proposals
Major shake-up in promotions to see return of powerful classroom teachers
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Major shake-up in promotions to see return of powerful classroom teachers
EACC raises concerns over increased 'sophisticated' digital graft
By Okumu Modachi 3 hrs ago
EACC raises concerns over increased 'sophisticated' digital graft
Country stares at acute food crisis as severe drought hits grain basket
By Stephen Rutto and Osinde Obare 3 hrs ago
Country stares at acute food crisis as severe drought hits grain basket
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved