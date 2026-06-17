School Games: St Mary's Yala, Ng'iya Girls ready to dominate Siaya County finals

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St Mary's Yala lock Shamir Kadenge (left) tussles for the line out with Upper Hill jumper during the KSSA National Term One games played in Kisumu on April 7,2026. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Defending champions St Mary’s School Yala and Ng’iya Girls High School will be among the teams to watch when the Siaya County Secondary School Games Term Two finals get underway on Thursday at Holo Secondary School.

In boys’ football, defending champions Yala have been drawn in Pool A alongside Nyagondo, Ndenga and former East Africa champions Barding. The former national champions will be aiming to retain their county title and continue their dominance in the sport.

Yala will also be seeking to defend their rugby sevens crown after being placed in a challenging Pool A that includes Majengo, Chianda, Sigomre, Bondo Township and Ndenga. Their main rivals will be Ambira, Maranda, Nyagondo, Ukwala and Sawagongo in Pool B.

In girls’ basketball 3x3, all eyes will be on Ng’iya Girls, who enter the competition as both the Siaya County and East Africa champions. Ng’iya have been pooled with Kanyibok, Rang’ala Girls, Lwak, Nyamira, Sega Girls and Nyawara.

Barchando Girls will headline Pool B alongside Aluor Girls, Usinda, Sinaga, Obambo, Got Osimbo and Kandaria.

The champions are eager to make amends after a disappointing Term One season in basketball 5x5, where they failed to progress beyond the county stage after losing to Barchando.

Ng’iya coach Naftali Ambala said the setback has motivated the team to work harder ahead of the 3x3 competition.

“We were disappointed by what happened during the Term One games because we believed we had prepared well. The players have learned from that experience and are determined to respond positively,” said Ambala.

He added: “We are the defending county champions and East Africa champions, so there is pressure on us. However, the girls understand the responsibility. We have prepared well and our goal is to defend our title and qualify for the regional games.”

Siaya County Secondary Schools Sports Association chairman Ngala Mbuor said all arrangements have been put in place to ensure a successful tournament.

“We are ready for the county finals. The organising committee has worked hard to ensure the competition runs smoothly and fairly. We expect exciting contests across all disciplines because schools have prepared well,” said Mbuor.