Spain held by tiny Cape Verde at World Cup as Iran make bow

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European champions Spain held to a shock 0-0 draw by tiny World Cup debutants Cape Verde. on Monday, June 15. [AFP]

European champions Spain were held to a shock 0-0 draw by tiny World Cup debutants Cape Verde on Monday as Iran prepared to make their long-awaited entrance at the tournament after a build-up engulfed by uncertainty.

Spain, regarded as one of the strong pre-tournament favourites, had been expected to cruise past Cape Verde in their Group H opener in Atlanta.

But despite enjoying 74 percent possession and laying siege to the Cape Verde goal, the 2010 world champions were unable to find a breakthrough against the underdogs from the volcanic archipelago of just 525,000 people, who are ranked as 2000-1 outsiders to win the World Cup by several betting websites.

Not even the introduction off the bench of Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal could engineer a goal for Luis de la Fuente's men.

Cape Verde's players and supporters meanwhile celebrated wildly after securing an improbable point in what was their first ever World Cup match.

The underdogs, nicknamed the Blue Sharks, had never qualified for the World Cup, but were boosted in their bid to qualify for the finals after FIFA's expansion of the tournament to 48 teams.

In other games on Monday, Saudi Arabia face Uruguay in Group H in Miami, while Belgium face Mohamed Salah's Egypt in a Group G game in Seattle.

- Iran protests planned -

In Los Angeles all eyes will turn to Iran's opening game of the tournament, where they take on New Zealand in Group G at the SoFi Stadium.

The match follows a chaotic period of preparations for Iran following the US-Israeli led military strikes on their country earlier this year.

Iran were initially to be based in Tucson, Arizona for the tournament, but switched their training base to Tijuana in Mexico at the 11th hour as a result of ongoing tensions with World Cup co-hosts the United States over visa issues.

US authorities have refused to grant visas for several members of the Iranian delegation.

Protests are planned outside the stadium by members of the Iranian diaspora opposed to the nation's hardline regime, and there have been threats that the Iran team could walk off the pitch if anti-government banners are displayed during the game.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Sunday, Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei said he hoped his team's performances at the World Cup could unite all Iranians at home and overseas.

"We are here to perform a good match, a high-quality match. We don't pay attention to any of the hype and anything that goes on around us," Ghalenoei said in response to a question from AFP.

"Naturally, all teams have their own problems, and in many countries, many things happen that have nothing to do with football."

The coach said his team are at the World Cup to "represent the respectful people of Iran, be it the Iranians inside Iran or the Iranian diaspora."

"We are not political people... football is separate from politics," said Ghalenoei.

Iran's World Cup debut comes just a day after Washington and Tehran announced a permanent deal to end their conflict.