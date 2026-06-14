Kipchoge Keino Stadium in line for 2027 Afcon

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Referees on a training session at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret [File, Standard]

Sports Kenya has maintained that Eldoret’s Kipchoge Keino Stadium, which has been under construction for over decade, will remain an alternative venue for 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania next June and July.

According to the agency, the sports facility, whose construction is at 45 percent, will either serve as an alternative or a training venue during the 2027 extravaganza.

On Tuesday, Sports Kenya Director General (DG) Timothy Kilimo dismissed reports that Kipchoge Keino Stadium, which is touted as the biggest sporting facility outside Nairobi had been removed as an alternative Afcon matches venue.

Kilimo said construction will be completed in time for the African show.

“Kipchoge Keino Stadium is not the main venue for Afcon 2027 but an alternative facility and it is still on course to be an alternative pitch,” the DG said during another inspection of the facility on Tuesday.

Even if Afcon matches will not be played at Kipchoge Keino, teams will use it as a training venue, he said.

According to Sports Kenya, construction works have improved from 31 percent on April 10 to 45 percent on June 9.

Kilimo said a southern pavilion, roof and tartan were still pending.

“If there will be a need to play an Afcon match outside Nairobi during the event, Kipchoge Keino Stadium will be ready. We are going to complete it by December and test matches will be played at the stadium in January,” he said.

He added: “We want to assure sports talents that by next year, there will be a new stadium with a new tartan and there will be a pitch that meets CAF and Fifa standards and it will be one of the best venues outside Nairobi. This is the fourth largest stadium in Kenya. The other three are in Nairobi.”

The next Confederation of African Football (CAF) inspection of sports facilities will be in August and Kipchoge Keino should have made considerable progress for assessment.

Kipchoge Keino is among 33 stadiums which are being upgraded across the country. They include Kamariny in Iten, Kipchoge Stadium in Kapsabet and Kanduyi in Bungoma among others. He said: “The target is to ensure that every county has a national stadium.”

“If Kipchoge Keino will have made good progress by August, then CAF will inspect it,” said Kilimo.

Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor Evans Kapkea said when complete, the stadium will affirm Eldoret’s status as the City of Champions.

Kapkea said meetings are underway to resume construction works at the stalled 64 Stadium.

“Discussions to complete 64 are underway. The Ministry of Sports will give a way forward after the meetings,” said Kapkea.

Meanwhile, 64 Stadium which has stalled for three years was handed over to the military for construction on Thursday after Uasin Gishu requested the national government to complete it.

According to Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru, the stalled stadium will be completed in three months.

“We have instructions to complete all stalling stadia by December 12 so that each county can host their Jamhuri Day celebrations at a refurbished sporting facility,” Mariru said in Eldoret.