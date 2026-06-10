Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

FIFA boss Infantino faces questions on eve of World Cup

By AFP | Jun. 10, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Portugal's midfielder #18 Pedro Neto (R) scores the opening goal during the international friendly football match between Portugal and Nigeria at Magalhaes Pessoa Stadium in Leiria, on June 10, 2026. [AFP]

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is set to face the media on the eve of the World Cup on Wednesday, as off-field distractions dogged the build-up to the tournament.

Infantino was likely to face tough questions about sky-high ticket prices and an immigration crackdown  that has seen a top referee, fans and team officials barred from co-hosts the United States.

The head of world football's governing body will give a rare press conference in Mexico City, where co-hosts Mexico play South Africa on Thursday in the opening match at the Estadio Azteca.

The 2026 men's World Cup has been expanded to 48 teams and is the biggest and most ambitious in the event's history, with matches also taking place in Canada.

But the refusal of US immigration authorities to allow Somali referee Omar Artan, one of Africa's leading match officials, into the country underlined fears that Donald Trump's immigration policy could leave deep scars on the football extravaganza.

Artan insisted he had the correct visa for the US but he was turned back at Miami International Airport and then put on a flight back to Turkey.

A US State Department official said the referee was "associated with suspected members of terrorist organizations", therefore "making the traveler ineligible for admission to the United States".

Thousands of people turned out to welcome Artan back to the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday.

"I will be at the next World Cup and will continue to make Somalia proud... Despite what has happened to me, I am not discouraged," he told journalists.

Artan, who was named the 2025 men's referee of the year by the Confederation of African Football, would have been the first Somali to officiate at a World Cup.

Meanwhile, concerns were rising that the curtain-raiser in Mexico City could be disrupted by social unrest.

Protesters Tuesday blocked an avenue leading to the Estadio Azteca although lines of police prevented the demonstrators from reaching the stadium.

Thousands took part in the demonstration following a week of action that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has called a "provocation."

Sheinbaum has said that the opening match was "guaranteed," though the left-leaning leader again ruled out using police to repress the demonstrations.

US President Donald Trump, who has forged a close friendship with Infantino, announced plans to attend the World Cup, although he did not say which games.

"I spoke to Gianni this morning... he said there's never been anything close" to the success of the coming tournament, Trump said.

On the pitch, Argentina's superstar Lionel Messi scored moments after coming off the bench on Tuesday to dispel any injury doubts and help the holders win their final warm-up game.

The 38-year-old Messi had not featured for Argentina in the build-up to their title defence after injuring a hamstring playing for Inter Miami in late May.

He was introduced as a substitute with 20 minutes left to huge acclaim from a capacity 88,000 crowd against Iceland in Auburn, Alabama, and his clever through ball played in Lautaro Martinez, who was fouled in the box.

Messi, who drove Argentina to their third World Cup crown in Qatar four years ago and is set to feature in his sixth World Cup, lashed in the penalty to help the reigning champions ease to a 3-0 win.

Argentina's first match is on June 16, against Algeria in Kansas City.

Along with Spain, France and England, Argentina are among the favourites to win the title.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

FIFA President Gianni Infantino 2026 World Cup 2026 World Cup Challenges Somali Referee Artan
.

Latest Stories

New AI-driven platform to tackle shrinking budgets
New AI-driven platform to tackle shrinking budgets
Business
By Esther Dianah
3 hrs ago
Deal at last! MPs, senators agree to allocate counties Sh428 billion
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
3 hrs ago
Reducing tax burden on formal workers won't hurt State revenues
Opinion
By Grace Omondi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mbadi's Sh4.8tr budget raises taxes fears amid economic stress
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Mbadi's Sh4.8tr budget raises taxes fears amid economic stress
House team warns tonnes of raw sugar import may be harmful
By Juliet Omelo 3 hrs ago
House team warns tonnes of raw sugar import may be harmful
Boost for teachers but free education pushed to the edge
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Boost for teachers but free education pushed to the edge
Weak revenues test Ruto's bid to shift from debt to PPPs
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Weak revenues test Ruto's bid to shift from debt to PPPs
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved