FIFA boss Infantino faces questions on eve of World Cup

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Portugal's midfielder #18 Pedro Neto (R) scores the opening goal during the international friendly football match between Portugal and Nigeria at Magalhaes Pessoa Stadium in Leiria, on June 10, 2026. [AFP]

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is set to face the media on the eve of the World Cup on Wednesday, as off-field distractions dogged the build-up to the tournament.

Infantino was likely to face tough questions about sky-high ticket prices and an immigration crackdown that has seen a top referee, fans and team officials barred from co-hosts the United States.

The head of world football's governing body will give a rare press conference in Mexico City, where co-hosts Mexico play South Africa on Thursday in the opening match at the Estadio Azteca.

The 2026 men's World Cup has been expanded to 48 teams and is the biggest and most ambitious in the event's history, with matches also taking place in Canada.

But the refusal of US immigration authorities to allow Somali referee Omar Artan, one of Africa's leading match officials, into the country underlined fears that Donald Trump's immigration policy could leave deep scars on the football extravaganza.

Artan insisted he had the correct visa for the US but he was turned back at Miami International Airport and then put on a flight back to Turkey.

A US State Department official said the referee was "associated with suspected members of terrorist organizations", therefore "making the traveler ineligible for admission to the United States".

Thousands of people turned out to welcome Artan back to the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday.

"I will be at the next World Cup and will continue to make Somalia proud... Despite what has happened to me, I am not discouraged," he told journalists.

Artan, who was named the 2025 men's referee of the year by the Confederation of African Football, would have been the first Somali to officiate at a World Cup.

Meanwhile, concerns were rising that the curtain-raiser in Mexico City could be disrupted by social unrest.

Protesters Tuesday blocked an avenue leading to the Estadio Azteca although lines of police prevented the demonstrators from reaching the stadium.

Thousands took part in the demonstration following a week of action that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has called a "provocation."

Sheinbaum has said that the opening match was "guaranteed," though the left-leaning leader again ruled out using police to repress the demonstrations.

US President Donald Trump, who has forged a close friendship with Infantino, announced plans to attend the World Cup, although he did not say which games.

"I spoke to Gianni this morning... he said there's never been anything close" to the success of the coming tournament, Trump said.

On the pitch, Argentina's superstar Lionel Messi scored moments after coming off the bench on Tuesday to dispel any injury doubts and help the holders win their final warm-up game.

The 38-year-old Messi had not featured for Argentina in the build-up to their title defence after injuring a hamstring playing for Inter Miami in late May.

He was introduced as a substitute with 20 minutes left to huge acclaim from a capacity 88,000 crowd against Iceland in Auburn, Alabama, and his clever through ball played in Lautaro Martinez, who was fouled in the box.

Messi, who drove Argentina to their third World Cup crown in Qatar four years ago and is set to feature in his sixth World Cup, lashed in the penalty to help the reigning champions ease to a 3-0 win.

Argentina's first match is on June 16, against Algeria in Kansas City.

Along with Spain, France and England, Argentina are among the favourites to win the title.