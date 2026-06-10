FIFA boss Infantino says case of Somali referee 'unfortunate'

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Somalian referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan gestures during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group D football match between Mauritania and Algeria at Stade de la Paix in Bouake on January 23, 2024. [AFP]

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Wednesday described as "unfortunate" the case of Somali World Cup referee Omar Artan, who was refused entry to the United States.

"It is unfortunate as well what happened to... Omar, the referee from Somalia. But again, we don't control everything," Infantino said at a press conference on the eve of the tournament.

"We try always to find solutions, but then we need to respect that we are not the kings of the world who can rule over governments and police forces, we are a sports organization," he added.

Artan, voted Africa's top men's referee last year, insisted he had the correct visa to enter the United States but he was turned back at Miami International Airport and then put on a flight back to Turkey at the weekend.

A US State Department official said the referee was "associated with suspected members of terrorist organizations", therefore "making the traveler ineligible for admission to the United States".

Artan would have been the first match official from Somalia to officiate at a World Cup finals.

Infantino was asked by a British reporter if he felt FIFA had "lost control" of its own tournament because of the case of Artan and also Washington's decision to refuse visas for 15 members of the Iran team's support staff.

"In 2035 I think, we hope, the women's World Cup will be in the UK. Would you find it normal that FIFA would dictate to the British government who to let into the country and who not to let in the country. I don't know, maybe you find it normal?" Infantino asked.

Infantino called on the media to "chill and relax" -- clarifying later that he did not mean to imply that FIFA was not doing anything about issues such as visas.

"When I say chill, I do not mean chill and do nothing. I mean we are working," he said.

"Our world is a very aggressive world, security rules above everything."