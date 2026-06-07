Ruto pledges Govt support for Kenyan sports

Audio By Vocalize

Gor Mahia football club winners of 2025/2026 Kenya Premier League on May 31, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

President William Ruto has pledged continued government support for Kenyan sports teams and athletes competing on the international stage.

President Ruto said the country is committed to strengthening sports infrastructure, talent development and commercialization of the sector.

Speaking during Gor Mahia Kenya Premier League trophy win celebratory event at State House Nairobi, President Ruto praised the club’s record-extending 22nd league championship, describing it as a symbol of excellence, resilience and teamwork.

“We celebrate more than football trophies; we celebrate excellence, resilience, consistency and the power of teamwork,” Ruto said.

“Your record-extending 22-year league championship is a remarkable achievement that further cements your place as the most successful club in the history of Kenyan football.”

The Head of State noted that Gor Mahia’s latest triumph reaffirmed its dominance in Kenyan football and its long-standing tradition of success.

“This great club has set standards for success and by extending your record as league champions, you have once again demonstrated the enduring strength, ambition and winning culture that defines K’Ogalo,” he added.

Ruto highlighted the club’s resilience after a disappointing previous season, noting that their ability to reclaim the title reflected discipline and determination.

“Only a year ago you relinquished the title, yet instead of accepting disappointment you responded with determination, discipline and belief. You reclaimed the crown and reminded the nation why the name Gor Mahia remains synonymous with success,” he said. President William Ruto hosts K'Ogalo football team at State House Nairobi on June 7, 2026. [PCS]

The President also praised the club’s contribution to national football development, particularly its role in supplying players to the national team, Harambee Stars.

“Beyond trophies and accolades, Gor Mahia continues to play a vital role in the development of Kenyan football. The club contributes the highest number of players to Harambee Stars,” he said.

He further celebrated individual achievements within the club, including recognition at the SportPesa End of Season Awards, where coach Charles Akonnor and midfielder Enock Morrison were honoured.

“These awards are a testament to the quality leadership and professionalism within the club,” Ruto said.

Looking ahead, the President assured the club of government backing as they prepare for continental competition, including the CAF Champions League. President Ruto promised to reward each player Sh100,000 and another Sh10 million as they prepare for continental tournament.

“As champions, you now carry the hopes of the nation into the CAF Champions League. We are confident you will represent Kenya with pride, courage and distinction,” he said.

Ruto also referenced Gor Mahia’s historic 1987 African Cup Winners’ Cup triumph, noting that the club carries a legacy of continental success that Kenya hopes to revive.

“We remember in 1987 Gor Mahia became the first club from our region to lift a major continental trophy. That history inspires us to believe again,” he said.

The President announced broader government plans to transform Kenya’s sports sector, including investment in grassroots development, stadium construction, and sports commercialisation.

“In the next one year, we will have completed 28 new stadiums across the country because we believe every part of Kenya has sporting talent,” he said.

He added that modern facilities would include training grounds, gyms, restaurants, shops, conference facilities and ICT hubs to create a sustainable sports business ecosystem.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya also praised Gor Mahia’s consistency, describing the club as a symbol of talent and resilience.

“Gor Mahia has been consistent and an embodiment of skill, talent and resilience, which is why they have dominated the league for years,” Mvurya said.

He noted that the club’s contribution to Harambee Stars, including during CHAN tournaments, underscores its importance to national football.

“We are working to open sports to the private sector to commercialize the industry and improve livelihoods for young people,” he added.