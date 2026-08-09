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Wildfire forces 20,000 evacuations in western Canada

By AFP | Aug. 9, 2026
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This handout photo taken on August 7, 2026, and released on August 8 by the BC Wildlife Service shows firefighters battling the Bald Range wildfire. [AFP]

Canadian officials declared a state of emergency Saturday after a fast-moving wildfire in the western province of British Columbia forced the overnight evacuation of more than 20,000 people, including some who were airlifted to safety.

Winds fanned the Bald Range wildfire to grow rapidly late Friday, pushing flames into the Summerland area and affecting communities throughout the surrounding valleys.

"We know there have been significant losses of homes and property. We also know that some people became trapped as conditions changed quickly," British Columbia Premier David Eby said in a statement Saturday.

"Air evacuations are underway for people who remain isolated behind the fire perimeter," Eby said.

The Bald Range fire covered an estimated area of 10,341 hectares (25,552 acres) as of early Sunday and was considered out of control, according to the BC Wildfire Service website.

Kelly Greene, the province's Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, declared a state of emergency.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it was "investigating to confirm" a possible fatality reported by a Meadow Valley resident.

Officials have yet to provide figures on casualties or damage.

CTV News reported more than 50 people had to be airlifted out of the community of Faulder as flames advanced.

Prime Minister Mark Carney posted his gratitude to firefighters and first responders on X, thanking them for "working tirelessly to keep people safe."

"The federal government stands ready to help and support the government of British Columbia in these efforts. I'm keeping everyone forced from their homes in my thoughts and hoping they can return safely soon," Carney said.

The fire was first reported early Friday evening, and Eby warned Saturday it "remains extremely active and significant challenges remain."

The BC Wildfire Service reported a total of 102 active wildfires in the province as of early Sunday, with nearly half of them deemed out of control.

"Over the last 24 hours, extreme fire behaviour was seen in southern B.C. due to the continuous hot and dry conditions," the service said.

Emergency response efforts were hampered by "elevated fire behaviour coupled with severely poor visibility," it added.

Human-induced climate change doubled the likelihood of the extreme fire conditions behind this year's Canadian wildfires, researchers at the World Weather Attribution group said this week.

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