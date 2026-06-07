Why Shujaa's promotion to SVNS Division One hangs in the balance

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Shujaa players in action against Fiji at Bordeaux Sevens in France on June 5, 2026. [KRU Media]

Kenya's national rugby sevens team, Shujaa, is facing an anxious wait as their hopes of securing promotion to the 2026-2027 HSBC SVNS Division One remain uncertain following a disappointing start at the Bordeaux Sevens in France.

Shujaa entered the final tournament of the season knowing that a strong performance would boost their chances of returning to the top level of world rugby sevens.

However, things did not go according to plan as they failed to win any of their three pool matches.

Their campaign began with a 31-12 defeat to Fiji before another loss, this time 26-5, against South Africa's Blitzboks on Friday.

Needing a victory in their final group match to stay in contention for the Main Cup quarter-finals, Kenya fell 14-5 to Great Britain yesterday.

The result ended Shujaa's hopes of competing for the tournament title and left their promotion ambitions hanging by a thread.

Kenya have collected 14 points so far in the overall standings and now must finish ninth in Bordeaux to keep their chances alive. A ninth-place finish would take their total to 18 points, giving them a fighting chance of securing promotion to Division One next season.

However, Shujaa's fate is no longer entirely in their own hands.

For Kenya's plan to work, both Great Britain and the United States must fail to reach the tournament semi-finals. The USA topped Group B but can only reach a maximum of 17 points if they lose their quarter-final against Spain and finish no higher than fifth place.

Great Britain are another major concern for Kenya. The British side face a difficult quarter-final against New Zealand. If they win and reach the semi-finals, they will also move to 18 points if Kenya finish ninth.

In that scenario, Great Britain could gain the advantage through the competition's qualification criteria, leaving Shujaa outside the promotion places.

That means Kenya must first take care of their own business by beating Germany in the ninth-place semi-finals. Victory would move them one step closer to the crucial ninth-place finish they desperately need. Shujaa have not played in the top-tier rugby sevens circuit since their relegation in 2023.