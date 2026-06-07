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Good vibes spur Maluki to victory at Vet Lab

By Mose Sammy | Jun. 7, 2026
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Ronnie Maina follows the trajectory of his tee shot during Kenya Diabetes Management Institute Charity Golf Day at Vet Lab Sports Club, Nairobi, on June 5, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

The par-73 Vet Lab Sports Club fairways came alive with purpose on Friday as 158 golfers teed off not just for trophies and accolades but also to save lives.

The 25th edition of the annual Kenya Diabetes Management Institute charity golf day blended competitive sport with high-stakes philanthropy, rallying crucial funds for diabetes awareness and treatment across Kenya.

Over 10 million people with diabetes have received support from DMI through their 65 diabetes hubs across 47 counties, with 8,300 children currently receiving free insulin, glucometers, and psychosocial support under the Changing Diabetes in Children CDiC project. 

Several winners were celebrated, led by the day's overall winner, Charles Maluki, playing off a handicap of 13, who registered a winning score of 38 stableford points.

"Winning the 25th KDMI tournament took a perfect alignment: flawless course conditions, incredible company, and a little bit of birthday month magic," Maluki said.

Maluki beat handicap 11, Ronnie Maina from Kenya Railway Golf Club, on countback with a similar score of 38 stableford points, while David Kioko came in third with a score of 37 stableford points off a handicap of 20.

The lady's winner prize was won by P. Wanjiru, also from KRGC, playing off a handicap of 21 with a score of 37 stableford points, followed by Glady Maina, who returned a score of 24 stableford points.

In-form, Mukhisa Kituyi, playing off a handicap of 18, continued with his good showing after winning the 2026 Duracoat Golf Masters series a fortnight ago, as he bagged the senior prize with a score of 32 stableford points. James Mugo was declared the gross winner upon carding 77 gross points off a handicap of 2.

In the personal effort category, Hans Van Toor won the Longest Drive men's prize, while Sally Mundia won in the ladies' section.

Limuru Country Club's Leonard Ngunga dialled his shot on the par-three 16th hole to claim the Nearest to Pin Men prize, while Florence Kamau from KRGC was declared the Nearest to Pin Lady winner.

But the most profound victory celebrated was not on the leaderboard. It was by Dr John Okoth, who holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, a former DMI beneficiary, who shared his emotional journey detailing his struggles with diabetes while in boarding school, a battle he overcame with DMI's unwavering backing.

"Without the structural and emotional support of DMI during my toughest school years, I wouldn't be standing here as a medical doctor today," Dr Okoth said in a moving testimonial. "Their intervention doesn't just manage a condition, it rescues futures."

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Related Topics

Vet Lab Sports Club Kenya Diabetes Management Institute CDiC Project Kenya Railway Golf Club
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