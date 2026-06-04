Standard scribe headlines SportPesa Premier League Gala Awards

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The Standard Group sports journalist Washington Onyango displays his Golden Pen Award on June 4, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Standard Group sports journalist Washington Onyango has been named the winner of the prestigious Golden Pen Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to sports journalism.

The award, one of the most respected honours in Kenyan sports circles, is organised under the SportPesa Premier League Gala Awards and celebrates excellence in sports reporting, storytelling, and editorial impact.

Onyango, was feted for his depth of reporting, consistency and influence in shaping sports narratives in the country.

The Golden Pen Award traditionally highlights journalists who go beyond match reports to deliver analytical, human-interest, and investigative sports stories that enrich public understanding of sport.

Onyango’s work has been particularly noted in covering the SportPesa Premier League, school games, and national team developments.

Reacting to the recognition, Onyango expressed gratitude to his colleagues and editors at The Standard Group, noting that the award reflects teamwork and dedication in the newsroom.

“I am humbled by this recognition. It is not just a personal win but a reflection of the support system behind every story we produce,” he said.

He added that the award motivates him to continue telling impactful sports stories that highlight both elite and grassroots athletes.

Gor Mahia midfielder Enock Morrison emerged as the biggest winner at the 2025/26 SportPesa Premier League Gala Awards after scooping the coveted Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and Midfielder of the Season accolade during a glittering ceremony that celebrated the country's top football performers.

Morrison, who played a key role in Gor Mahia’s successful campaign, was rewarded for his consistency, creativity and influence in midfield throughout the season. His performances helped cement Gor Mahia’s position among the league’s dominant sides.

Humphrey Aroko of Kariobangi Sharks FC wins Young Player of the Season 2025-2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Murang’a Seal striker Joseph Waithira also enjoyed a memorable evening after winning the Golden Boot award as the league’s top scorer and the Players’ Player of the Season award, underlining his importance to the club's impressive season.

In the coaching category, Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor was named Coach of the Season following a campaign that saw him guide the club to strong performances and maintain their status as one of the country's football powerhouses.

“This recognition reflects the hard work of the players, technical bench and supporters who stood with us throughout the season,” Akonnor said after receiving the award.

Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor kisses his award on June 4, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The future of Kenyan football was also celebrated, with Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Humphrey Aroko winning the Young Player of the Season award. Aroko's emergence has been one of the highlights of the campaign, with the youngster earning praise for his maturity and consistency despite his age.

Mara Sugar FC, one of the season's surprise packages, dominated the discipline awards. Drona Openda was named the Most Disciplined Player, while the club won the Most Disciplined Team award, reflecting its commitment to fair play and professionalism.

At the back, Shabana FC goalkeeper Stephen Ochieng Otieno claimed the Golden Gloves award after an impressive season between the posts, while Mara Sugar defender Jimmy Owili was named Defender of the Season.

The awards also recognized excellence beyond the playing field. Referee Josephine Wanjiku was named Referee of the Season, while Boniface Karanja won Assistant Referee of the Season.

The FKF President’s Award went to football administrator Bob Munro in recognition of his contribution to the growth and development of Kenyan football. Gor Mahia supporter Leonard Onyango, popularly known as "Taya Dok," was crowned Fan of the Season while Hussein Kiddo was named Content Creator of the Year. Bona Openda of Mara Sugar FC celebrates his Most Disciplined Player of the Year Award on June 4, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The ceremony also recognized monthly performers, with APS Bomet coach Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo winning Coach of the Month for May and Ulinzi Stars midfielder Paul Okoth being named Player of the Month.

The SportPesa Premier League Gala Awards have become an important feature of Kenya’s football calendar, providing a platform to celebrate excellence, inspire upcoming talent and acknowledge the contributions of individuals who continue to shape the game.

The annual gala brought together players, coaches, referees, journalists and football stakeholders to recognize outstanding achievements during the just-concluded season, highlighting the growing competitiveness of Kenya’s top-flight league.