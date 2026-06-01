Julius Omollo and Faith Nzomo dominate Nyanza May Mug in Kisumu

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Julius Omollo attempts a putt during the May Mug at Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu on May 31, 2025. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Julius Omollo and Faith Nzomo were the standout performers at the Nyanza May Mug golf tournament after strong wins in their categories.

Omollo claimed the overall title with a 65 net, beating Lady Vice Captain Brenda Aida on countback while Nzomo won the May Babies category with 70 net. The event brought together golfers across divisions and age groups, producing tight finishes and several tied scores.

Omollo said the win was special as it was his first Mug victory in two years. He credited his success to playing with a free mind.

“I came here without pressure and just enjoyed my game. That helped me stay calm on every hole, and it finally paid off,” he said. His 65 net score showed how competitive the field was.

Division A was led by Joseph Atito, who posted 69 net to take the win, while Bill Ouko settled for runner-up with 77 net.

In Division B, LVC Aida matched the tournament’s best score of 65 net to secure victory, while Shem Rakewa also finished on 65 net but lost on countback, showing how closely fought the category was.

Division C saw Vitalis Asewe win with 71 net, ahead of Tim Arunga who finished on 75 net. In the guest category, Sharon Achieng impressed with 71 net and also secured the Nearest to Pin prize. B.S. Patel claimed the Senior title with a steady 71 net performance.

Among juniors, Elvis Abira won the boys category with an impressive 65 net, while Emmanuel Brian finished runner-up on 67 net.

In the girls section, S Marion secured the title with a solid 70 net score. Faith Nzomo’s 70 net in the May Babies category underlined the rising young talent in the field. Her performance matched the competitive spirit seen across all divisions.

Special prizes went to Maurice Oduor for Longest Drive (men) and Lilian Kongani for ladies. Sharon Achieng added the Nearest to Pin award.

Rosemary Obara and Julius Omollo shared Two Club honours with 19 golf balls each, rounding off the tournament.