Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Casimir Gross stars at Kyambu Cup

By Ben Ahenda | May. 30, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Tanqueray's Louis Roumeguere salute after their match with Samurai during Chairman's Cup at Nairobi Polo Club on Sunday Jan 30, 2022. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Just like last weekend, Kenyan international Casimir Gross pumped in four goals for NCBA in their 6-5.5 victory against Cherokee as the Kyambu Cup started at Timau Sports Club yesterday.

Before Casimir got his scoring rhythm, Cheza Millar had squeezed in the first goal for NCBA in the first chukka in a match Cherokee had dominated in that chukka to lead 2-1 by the end of it.

Handicap 3, Izzy and Archie Voorspuy had scored two goals for the losers, who started the match at the advantage of half a fraction of a goal from their low handicap.

Casimir came back guns blazing in the second chukka to equalise for NCBA, but Archie Voorspuy could not allow them to surrender the lead easily.

At that juncture, Izzy Voorspuy put in the third goal to take a 3.5-2 lead by the end of the third chukka.

In the third chukka, Casimir scored a double in addition to another by Will Millar for the bankers to roar back into the lead in an encounter that saw Archie Voorspuy add a fourth goal to his side with NCBA leading 5-4.5 by the end of that chukka.

In the final chukka, the match was a free-for-all. Any team could snatch away the victory owing to the expertise of their experienced players.

At the end of that chukka, each team scored a goal, but NCBA ran away with the victory, thanks to the sporadic raids made in the third chukka.

Casimir had scored in the fourth chukka for NCBA with Voorspuy replying for Cherokee.

And Casimir emerged as the top scorer in that match with four goals to his credit, while Archie Voorspuy managed three.

NCBA team members comprised Casimir, Will Millar, Cheza Millar, and Magda Jurkowiecka.

Archie Voorspuy, Izzy Voorspuy, Nick Millar, and Jonathan Stichbury played for Cherokee. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Kyambu Cup Casimir Gross Timau Sports Club NCBA
.

Latest Stories

Equity Dumas pile more misery on former champs Ulinzi Warriors
Equity Dumas pile more misery on former champs Ulinzi Warriors
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
2 hrs ago
Shujaa exit Valladolid Sevens in quarter-finals
Sports
By Washington Onyango
2 hrs ago
Ebola 101: What Africa's deadliest virus reveals about the next pandemic
Health & Science
By Eunice Omollo and Maryann Muganda
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Dreaded second term returns to haunt schools
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Dreaded second term returns to haunt schools
Push for deployment of public health officers to learning institutions
By Ryan Kerubo 4 hrs ago
Push for deployment of public health officers to learning institutions
How unchecked growth is killing Nairobi's natural lifelines
By Peter Muiruri 4 hrs ago
How unchecked growth is killing Nairobi's natural lifelines
Ebola 101: What Africa's deadliest virus reveals about the next pandemic
By Eunice Omollo and Maryann Muganda 4 hrs ago
Ebola 101: What Africa's deadliest virus reveals about the next pandemic
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved