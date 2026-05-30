Casimir Gross stars at Kyambu Cup

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Tanqueray's Louis Roumeguere salute after their match with Samurai during Chairman's Cup at Nairobi Polo Club on Sunday Jan 30, 2022. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Just like last weekend, Kenyan international Casimir Gross pumped in four goals for NCBA in their 6-5.5 victory against Cherokee as the Kyambu Cup started at Timau Sports Club yesterday.

Before Casimir got his scoring rhythm, Cheza Millar had squeezed in the first goal for NCBA in the first chukka in a match Cherokee had dominated in that chukka to lead 2-1 by the end of it.

Handicap 3, Izzy and Archie Voorspuy had scored two goals for the losers, who started the match at the advantage of half a fraction of a goal from their low handicap.

Casimir came back guns blazing in the second chukka to equalise for NCBA, but Archie Voorspuy could not allow them to surrender the lead easily.

At that juncture, Izzy Voorspuy put in the third goal to take a 3.5-2 lead by the end of the third chukka.

In the third chukka, Casimir scored a double in addition to another by Will Millar for the bankers to roar back into the lead in an encounter that saw Archie Voorspuy add a fourth goal to his side with NCBA leading 5-4.5 by the end of that chukka.

In the final chukka, the match was a free-for-all. Any team could snatch away the victory owing to the expertise of their experienced players.

At the end of that chukka, each team scored a goal, but NCBA ran away with the victory, thanks to the sporadic raids made in the third chukka.

Casimir had scored in the fourth chukka for NCBA with Voorspuy replying for Cherokee.

And Casimir emerged as the top scorer in that match with four goals to his credit, while Archie Voorspuy managed three.

NCBA team members comprised Casimir, Will Millar, Cheza Millar, and Magda Jurkowiecka.

Archie Voorspuy, Izzy Voorspuy, Nick Millar, and Jonathan Stichbury played for Cherokee.