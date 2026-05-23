Topik make a good start at Timau Stores Challenge Cup

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Tanqueray's Louis Roumeguere salute after their match with Samurai during Chairman's Cup at Nairobi Polo Club on Sunday Jan 30, 2022. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Topik hammered Engeo 8-2 to make a good start at the Timau Stores Challenge Cup at Northern Kenya Polo Club in Timau yesterday.

Kenyan international Casimir Gross scored six goals, which were spread through three chukkas as Kelvin Jumba and Raphael Nzomo added another two apiece in different chukkas.

First and foremost, Casimir scored four goals in the first chukka and a double in the second one to complete the day well.

Jumba also scored in the second chukka before Nzomo (Raphael) wrapped it up in the final chukka.

On their part, Engeo scored their two consolation goals through Jamie Murray and Fred Kambo in the second and fourth chukkas, respectively.

The winning margin was a good omen for Topik, whose result gave them an unassailable edge and lead over their closest opponents in their next match this afternoon.

And in the second match of the same event, Fusilade narrowly picked a 6-5 victory over Cruiser to get closer to the title.

Nick Millar scored four goals, with Craig Millar adding a double for Fusilade in the first event of the Kenya Polo Association (KPA) this season.

Tarquin Gross scored a hat-trick for Cruiser as Jose Craig and Mike Mwirigi added two for their team in the scoring spree encounter.

Casimir and Tarquin (Gross) and Archie Voorspuy emerged as top scorers on the first day of the KPA event in Timau with six (Casimir) and four goals each (Tarquin and Archie Voorspuy), respectively.

Topik and Fusilade are expected to collide this afternoon.

And in the final match, Amistra Xtra also secured a narrow 5-4 win over Artea.

Kenyan international Archie Voorspuy scored four as Charley Morley added another for the winners.

Callum Shaw scored all four goals for the losers as Kenyan international female rider Izzy Voorspuy made a comeback after a year's absence on the pitch.