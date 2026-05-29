Top players determined to leave a mark at second KPA tournament

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Kimoi Moi of Sosian Energy (right) in action against NCBA during the Moi Cup final match at Manyatta Polo Club on December 7, 2025. [File, Standard]

Once again, top riders gather at Timau Sports Club for the second competition of Kenya Polo Association (KPA) calendar of events.

The matches commence on Friday afternoon.

This is after the Timau Stores Challenge Cup that was held at Northern Kenya Polo Club last weekend.

A number of players who featured in it last weekend have equally registered for the second one, a development that makes it competitive with the arrival of more new players.

“We are here for another marvellous event after Timau Stores Challenge Cup, which equally poses some exciting moments for all players before we get to others,” said experienced umpire John Mugambi.

He predicted a tough event that could be won by a breed of totally different players from those who scooped the Timau Stores Challenge Cup title last weekend. Timau Stores Challenge Cup was won by Topik team of Casimir Gross, Raphael Nzomo, Kelvin Jumba and Sacha Gross.

This time, Casimir plays alongside Will Millar, Magda Jurkowiecka and Cheza Millar.

Sacha (Gross) is in Team 1 with Jamie Excel, Mike Mwirigi and Nick Millar. And Jumba will play with Beezie Burden, Alice Owambo and Billy Chatterton.

Meanwhile, Kenya Polo Association (KPA) will this weekend hold their Annual General Meeting (AGM) that will result in the picking of new officials at the same venue.